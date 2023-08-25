John o’ Groats Ferries to close next month unless new buyer comes forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John o’ Groats Ferries to close next month unless new buyer comes forward

The owner has warned of the "detrimental effect" to Caithness as he attempts to sell the business for £1.2m.

By Alex Banks
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries

The owners of a Caithness ferry firm have warned the business will have to close if it doesn’t find new owners by the end of next month.

John o’ Groats Ferries went on sale in July 2022 and is yet to find a buyer.

The company runs daily services between John O’Groats and Orkney between May until the end of September. It also runs wildlife cruises every day until the end of August.

The sale includes three retail units, a caravan and bothy as well as the 250 passenger ferry.

It employs eight staff year-round as well as about six seasonal staff.

Christie and Co are in charge of the sale and values the business at £1.2 million.

John o’ Groats Ferries could close

Fred Fermor runs the business with his wife Deborah and brother-in-law Ivor Thomas.

He said: “The three of us have been running the business for 30 years and are all 61 now.

“I really enjoy running the ferries, it’s great fun.

John o’ Groats Ferries is up for sale but could close unless a buyer emerges. Image: John O’Groat Ferries Limited

“It’s a family decision which we have made. Unless a buyer comes forward, the business will end on September 30.

“There has been a lack of interest so far.”

The ferry firm has been active since 1971 and was started by Fred’s father-in-law Ian Thomas.

Ferry importance

Fred believes the loss of the ferries would have a big impact on both the local community and tourism in Caithness.

He added: “It’s really important for the local area that the ferries continue.

“Our crew member want to continue, I think it’s a really important part of tourism in the north of Scotland.

“People come from all over to go on our day trips. Caithness in particular will feel a detrimental affect if the ferries are no longer running.

“We really hope someone will step in.”

The business had a turnover of £1,143,203 last year.

The business was originally valued at £1.25m before selling agents Christie and Co re-valued it at £1.4m. 

However, the price has now been lowered to £1.2m.

