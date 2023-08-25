John o’ Groats Ferries to close next month unless new buyer comes forward

The owners of a Caithness ferry firm have warned the business will have to close if it doesn’t find new owners by the end of next month.

John o’ Groats Ferries went on sale in July 2022 and is yet to find a buyer.

The company runs daily services between John O’Groats and Orkney between May until the end of September. It also runs wildlife cruises every day until the end of August.

The sale includes three retail units, a caravan and bothy as well as the 250 passenger ferry.

It employs eight staff year-round as well as about six seasonal staff.

Christie and Co are in charge of the sale and values the business at £1.2 million.

John o’ Groats Ferries could close

Fred Fermor runs the business with his wife Deborah and brother-in-law Ivor Thomas.

He said: “The three of us have been running the business for 30 years and are all 61 now.

“I really enjoy running the ferries, it’s great fun.

“It’s a family decision which we have made. Unless a buyer comes forward, the business will end on September 30.

“There has been a lack of interest so far.”

The ferry firm has been active since 1971 and was started by Fred’s father-in-law Ian Thomas.

Ferry importance

Fred believes the loss of the ferries would have a big impact on both the local community and tourism in Caithness.

He added: “It’s really important for the local area that the ferries continue.

“Our crew member want to continue, I think it’s a really important part of tourism in the north of Scotland.

“People come from all over to go on our day trips. Caithness in particular will feel a detrimental affect if the ferries are no longer running.

“We really hope someone will step in.”

The business had a turnover of £1,143,203 last year.

The business was originally valued at £1.25m before selling agents Christie and Co re-valued it at £1.4m.

However, the price has now been lowered to £1.2m.