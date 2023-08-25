‘She was a wonderful woman’: Fiance’s tribute to bride-to-be who died five weeks before wedding

Just over a week ago, Kevin Pratt was helping plan a Disney-themed wedding with his “one of a kind” bride-to-be Angela Gillies.

But now, just four weeks before their big day, he is arranging her funeral.

Angela, a mother-of-two with three grandchildren, died on August 20, a week before her 52nd birthday.

Just two days previously, she had postponed her hen party to go into hospital for a routine operation.

But there were complications and the following day she was admitted to Raigmore Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Tragically, she did not pull through.

Her heartbroken fiancé Kevin, 53, said he is still coming to terms with the loss.

‘It’s been really difficult’

“It’s just starting to sink in. It’s been really, really difficult. I’ve never experienced emotion like it.

“But we are a tight family and we’re helping one another to get through it.”

It is the second time Kevin has been through similar heartache – his first wife died of cancer.

He and Angela met six years ago, when she was living in Aviemore, and they set up home together in Inverness four years ago.

They were engaged in June 2021, with keen golf fan Kevin proposing on the famous Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews.

Their wedding was planned for September 23 in the Nethybridge Hotel.

Angela loved Christmas and Disney films and the wedding was to have had a Disney theme.

“Angela’s wish was for us to be married”, said Kevin. “Because we loved one another, but also for the security.

“If I went I didn’t want her left worrying about things.”

Kevin and Angela’s friends describe her as a bubbly, warm-hearted person, who made people around her happy.

She regularly attended The Oxygen Works centre in Inverness where she received treatment for fibromyalgia and ME.

She was also a big fan of Pink and saw the singer in concert three times, the last occasion in June in Bolton with Kevin. It was their last big night out together.

At her funeral on September 1, mourners will be asked to wear pink, Disney-themed clothes or bright colours.

Life and soul of the party

Kevin, who is a postman in the Bunchrew and Lentran area, added: “She was very bubbly, she was always smiling.

“Any time she was with friends she wanted to dance and have a laugh. She was the life and soul of the party and made friends easily.

“She doted on her family and never worried about herself, it was always other people.

“When she had to postpone her hen night she was more worried about letting people down than going into hospital.

“She was a wonderful woman. One of a kind.

“She loved Christmas and Disney. She wanted to take the children to Disneyland.

“I made sure that on every birthday and at Christmas I bought her a Disney present.”

She never worried about herself, it was always other people. Kevin Pratt on his fiancee Angela Gillies

A Go FundMe fundraising page has been set up by Angela’s friend Helen Duncan to support Kevin and Angela’s family. It has already raised more than £2,000.

Helen wrote on the page that Angela and Kevin came together later in life “and were truly meant to be together.

“Their love for each other was radiating and they were both so clearly happy.”

She added: “For those who know Angela, know what a radiant person she is anyway. She has an amazing smile and an unmistakable laugh that would fill you with joy.

“Angela would do anything for family and friends.

“Even when she was debilitated through fibromyalgia, she was still there for loved ones.

“She had so much love for others, was excited by others accomplishments and saddened by others hurt.

‘She’s left a massive hole in our lives’

Helen said of the fundraising page: “As some are unfortunate to know, it’s times like this where you need that little extra help.

“Hence, I would like to offer Kevin and family some extra help on the practical level.

“With all the expense of a planned wedding, weeks away, adding a funeral cost won’t be easy, I’m sure.

“I ask, if you can, to donate to help Kevin and family to not worry about anything financial and allow them to do what they must do – grieve for Angela.

“She has left a massive hole in their lives, and they need to only concentrate on dealing with that.”