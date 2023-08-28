Delivery firm recruiting for 70 courier jobs in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Delivery firm recruiting for 70 courier jobs in north and north-east

Jobs paying £16 an hour need to be filled ahead of Christmas rush.

By Rob McLaren
Dozens of roles need to be filled ahead of the Christmas rush. Image: Evri
Dozens of roles need to be filled ahead of the Christmas rush. Image: Evri

Parcel delivery company Evri has created more than 70 jobs across the north and north-east.

The company, which formerly traded as Hermes, is anticipating an explosion in demand ahead of Christmas.

Evri typically delivers 2.5 million parcels a day in the UK, but this rises to 4 million a day ahead of December 25.

In response, it is investing £45 million to prepare for the festive period as well as creating 5,000 jobs.

North and north-east Evri jobs

Evri said the jobs available are a mixture of permanent and temporary contracts. They try to assign drivers to an area that’s local to them.

Typically a courier delivers between 100 and 150 parcels a day within a two square mile area, the firm said.

More rural rounds deliver fewer parcels over a larger area.

The jobs cover the period from the run up to Black Friday at the start of November until Christmas.

Couriers are expected to deliver up to 150 parcels a day. Image: Evri

In Aberdeen, the company is recruiting for 52 new jobs while it needs five additional couriers in Inverness.

There are five vacancies in Peterhead, three in Fraserburgh, three in Elgin and two in Buckie.

The firm is also recruiting for several sales managers across the north of Scotland right up to Orkney.

Pay and conditions

Evri said couriers typically earn around £16 per hour and have the flexibility of delivering parcels any time between 8am and 8pm.

Couriers will often be delivering in their local area, within familiar surroundings and usually not too far from home which helps deliveries to be made around other commitments.

Gary Robinson, director of couriers and final mile at Evri, said: “As we head into our busiest period, we’re embarking on our biggest recruitment drive of the year.

“We’ve made it easy to submit an application, attend an introductory call with the local community delivery manager and then begin training.

“We’ve seen couriers start at Christmas time and they’re still enjoying delivering for Evri 20 years later.”

There is more information at www.beacourier.co.uk

More from Business

Ben Laing, right, with his co-director and father, Neil, at Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin.
Life-saving transplant set Moray man on road to entrepreneurship
ThinkPR's new managing director, Leigh-Ann Rogie.
Aberdeen firm ThinkPR appoints managing director
Simon Brebner, the now former chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority.
Peterhead Port boss Simon Brebner quits after five years at the top
Eilidh MacPhail.
Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and…
It comes after Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, was believed to be making an offer. ( James Manning/ PA)
Second last-minute bid launched to save Wilko, reports say
Another store closes in the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Holland and Barrett store in Bon Accord Centre to close
Vicky of Ranch caught judge Bob McWalter’s eye.
Letham Highland cattle breeder wins club show
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Business interest in Labour conference soars, party says
Alan Hutcheon has over 40 years of experience in the industry.
Alan Hutcheon appointed president of IAAS
John Lewis has followed other retailers in introducing the discount (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis and Waitrose announce price reduction for period underwear

Conversation