Delivery firm recruiting for 70 courier jobs in north and north-east

Parcel delivery company Evri has created more than 70 jobs across the north and north-east.

The company, which formerly traded as Hermes, is anticipating an explosion in demand ahead of Christmas.

Evri typically delivers 2.5 million parcels a day in the UK, but this rises to 4 million a day ahead of December 25.

In response, it is investing £45 million to prepare for the festive period as well as creating 5,000 jobs.

North and north-east Evri jobs

Evri said the jobs available are a mixture of permanent and temporary contracts. They try to assign drivers to an area that’s local to them.

Typically a courier delivers between 100 and 150 parcels a day within a two square mile area, the firm said.

More rural rounds deliver fewer parcels over a larger area.

The jobs cover the period from the run up to Black Friday at the start of November until Christmas.

In Aberdeen, the company is recruiting for 52 new jobs while it needs five additional couriers in Inverness.

There are five vacancies in Peterhead, three in Fraserburgh, three in Elgin and two in Buckie.

The firm is also recruiting for several sales managers across the north of Scotland right up to Orkney.

Pay and conditions

Evri said couriers typically earn around £16 per hour and have the flexibility of delivering parcels any time between 8am and 8pm.

Couriers will often be delivering in their local area, within familiar surroundings and usually not too far from home which helps deliveries to be made around other commitments.

Gary Robinson, director of couriers and final mile at Evri, said: “As we head into our busiest period, we’re embarking on our biggest recruitment drive of the year.

“We’ve made it easy to submit an application, attend an introductory call with the local community delivery manager and then begin training.

“We’ve seen couriers start at Christmas time and they’re still enjoying delivering for Evri 20 years later.”

There is more information at www.beacourier.co.uk