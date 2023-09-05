Peterson Energy Logistics in growth mode despite industry-wide windfall tax ‘unease’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Peterson Energy Logistics in growth mode despite industry-wide windfall tax ‘unease’

New work in UK North Sea has added about 50 workers to the Scottish headcount.

Peterson Energy Logistics chief executive Sarah Moore.
Peterson Energy Logistics chief executive Sarah Moore. Image: Peterson
By Keith Findlay

Peterson Energy Logistics (PEL) is not directly affected by the “windfall tax” on North Sea oil and gas producers but the controversial levy has without doubt created “unease” across the supply chain, its boss told the The Press and Journal.

Sarah Moore, who joined the business in 2009 and took over as chief executive at the start of last year, was speaking as PEL unveiled results for 2022.

“The energy profits levy (EPL – better known as the windfall tax) has introduced uncertainty of forward planning for many firms.

Family owners’ long-term approach

She added: “It is concerning, making it hard to have mid to longer-term foresight for plannning. We are a family-owned business and tend to take a long-term view of investment. I don’t see that changing because of what the EPL may or may not do, but it is causing unease in the industry”.

The EPL has increased the overall tax rate on oil and gas producers to 75%, causing some of them to shelve investments and axe jobs.

Staff member working on a Peterson project at Port of Aberdeen.
Staff member working on a Peterson project at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Peterson

PEL is part of the family-owned Royal Peterson Control Union group of companies, with operations spanning more than 80 countries. The group is active in all aspects of the supply chain across many industries, including agriculture, energy, forestry, sustainability and textiles.

PEL’s UK operations are  run from Aberdeen, which is home base for about 420 employees. Operations in Shetland and Edzell take the Scottish total to around 550.

Numbers were recently boosted by major new logistics contracts with North Sea producers Apache and Harbour Energy. These have created around 50 new jobs at PEL.

North-east job opportunities

The company, which employs about 860 people globally, added: “These contract awards will help secure local jobs in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Reporting on its first full year since Ms Moore took over the hotseat, PEL said sales during 2022 were flat at about £236 million. But earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged more than 22% to £6.15m, from £5.04m the year before.

PEL said it was a “robust” performance, adding the company was “positioned to deliver further improved financial performance in 2023” as demand for its cross-sector energy logistics services continues to increase.

Peterson worker
PEL employs around 420 people in Aberdeen. Image: Peterson

Operations in the UK and Netherlands did particul;arly well last year, contributing to “significant growth in year-on-year bottom line performance”, the company said, adding: “The strong financial performance was bolstered by energy sector-wide contracts executed in the renewables and decommissioning sectors.”

Ms Moore continued: “Working collaboratively with clients has been vital to our collective success as we deliver more connected operations, while achieving significant efficiencies and cost savings for our clients, and reducing emissions to support our combined business objectives.

‘Significant investments’

“As ever, our inherent safety culture, ambitious environmental targets and commitment to local communities continue to be our focus areas.

“We are making significant investments to support our growth strategy, expand our renewables offering and evolve our Lighthouse technology to strengthen Peterson’s position as the key logistics partner for the energy transition.”

PEL worker on the quayside
PEL’s technologies have helped to create a more effient logitsics chain. Image: Peterson

Lighthouse is a suite of software applications that digitalise a logistics supply chain.

PEL’s highlights of 2022 included it winning a “significant” contract supporting Vestas in building the Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland. The project, which was completed in Q2 2023, saw PEL’s Shetland team provide offloading, storage and transportation services for 103 onshore wind turbines. A total of 21 vessel deliveries were made and more than 1,000 components discharged from the company’s base in Lerwick.

