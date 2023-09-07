Hybrid shop at Aberdeen International Airport is a UK first

A new WHSmith and Costa Coffee shared space shop has opened at Aberdeen International Airport (AIA).

Bosses at the north-east gateway said it gives passengers “more choice and convenience” for refreshments and travel essentials.

The unit was previously used as a Covid testing centre for essential flyers. Pre-pandemic, it was a cafe.

‘Exciting opening’ for WH Smith

AIA retail account manager Emma Small said: “We know both staff and passengers loved having a cafe available before security. Working with our business partners, we always wanted to bring a cafe and retail offer back to this spot.”

WH Smith Travel business development director Spencer Sheen said: “This is an exciting opening for us, our first hybrid WHSmith and Costa Coffee store in an airport.

“Combining our offer in this shared space allows us to provide even greater convenience for passengers travelling through Aberdeen International Airport so they can start their journey with a relaxing beverage and pick up their travel essentials with ease.”

The new outlet – which opened on September 1 – is “a great place to meet arriving friends or family,” Mr Sheen added.

It is also a UK first – the two retailers are sharing space at an airport for the first time.

Around 10 jobs have been created by the store’s opening.

It adds to a wider mix of options developed at the terminal in recent years for passengers flying to and from Aberdeen.

Millions have been spent on improving facilities at the airport

AIA operator AGS Airports – a partnership between Spanish group Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, part of Australia’s Macquarie Group – has invested millions of pounds in improving facilities.

A major revamp completed just over a year before the pandemic created a much bigger and improved security hall, as well as new shops and a larger world duty-free section.