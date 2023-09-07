Hybrid shop at Aberdeen International Airport is a UK first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hybrid shop at Aberdeen International Airport is a UK first

WH Smith and Costa Coffee have teamed up to share the space.

By Keith Findlay
The space was previously home to a Covid test centre for flyers.
The site was previously home to a Covid test centre for flyers. Image: Aberdeen International Airport Date; Unknown

A new WHSmith and Costa Coffee shared space shop has opened at Aberdeen International Airport (AIA).

Bosses at the north-east gateway said it gives passengers “more choice and convenience” for refreshments and travel essentials.

The unit was previously used as a Covid testing centre for essential flyers. Pre-pandemic, it was a cafe.

‘Exciting opening’ for WH Smith

AIA retail account manager Emma Small said: “We know both staff and passengers loved having a cafe available before security. Working with our business partners, we always wanted to bring a cafe and retail offer back to this spot.”

WH Smith Travel business development director Spencer Sheen said: “This is an exciting opening for us, our first hybrid WHSmith and Costa Coffee store in an airport.

“Combining our offer in this shared space allows us to provide even greater convenience for passengers travelling through Aberdeen International Airport so they can start their journey with a relaxing beverage and pick up their travel essentials with ease.”

Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendall/DC Thomson.

The new outlet – which opened on September 1 – is “a great place to meet arriving friends or family,” Mr Sheen added.

It is also a UK first – the two retailers are sharing space at an airport for the first time.

Around 10 jobs have been created by the store’s opening.

It adds to a wider mix of options developed at the terminal in recent years for passengers flying to and from Aberdeen.

Millions have been spent on improving facilities at the airport

AIA operator AGS Airports – a partnership between Spanish group Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, part of Australia’s Macquarie Group – has invested millions of pounds in improving facilities.

A major revamp completed just over a year before the pandemic created a much bigger and improved security hall, as well as new shops and a larger world duty-free section.

