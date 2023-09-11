Paul Third: Renaissance man Steve Clarke has made Scotland easy to love again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Paul Third: Renaissance man Steve Clarke has made Scotland easy to love again

National team boss has put the country on the brink of a new golden era after years in the international wilderness.

Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 1-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 1-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

It would have been hard to imagine the Tartan Army’s thoughts would have been anywhere other than Hampden on Tuesday.

But thanks to a quite remarkable qualifying campaign under Steve Clarke Scotland’s 150th celebration friendly against England at the National Stadium feels like the warm-up to the main event.

Five wins out of five means Scotland lead Group A comfortably.

A draw in Olso between Norway and Georgia at the same time as the Auld Enemy meet in Glasgow means Scotland are off to Germany next summer for the Euro 2024 finals.

It’s ridiculous really but no less than Clark or this remarkable squad of players deserves.

An entire generation of Scotland supporters have been raised believing the finals of major tournaments is a dream to be chased and players were harangued for falling short.

Thanks to Clarke the only emotion coming Scotland’s way is love – and boy do they deserve it.

International doldrums lasted decades

You really need to put that into context to appreciate just how incredible the turnaround in the national team’s fortunes have been under the former Kilmarnock boss.

Following the late Craig Brown’s feat of leading Scotland to the finals of the World Cup in France back in 1998, Scotland then failed to qualify for the finals of 10 major tournaments in a row – five Euros and five World Cups.

Craig brown holding the World Cup trophy
Craig Brown was the last man to lead Scotland to the World Cup finals in 1998.

Clarke changed all that in 2020 by guiding the country to the finals of Euro 2020. In typical fashion, the Covid pandemic meant we had to wait another year to celebrate being at the big party.

That achievement was so monumental that Scotland fans thought they were about to boogie all the way to the World Cup finals in Qatar last year, only to fall short in an emotional play-off to Ukraine.

The response to that setback has been nothing short of sensational.

Something feels different about this group of players

Friday’s 3-0 win in Cyprus ensured the 100% record remains intact. Only France and Portugal can boast having the same qualifying record after five matches.

That in itself is quite the feat but considering all three goals were scored in the first half and victory was achieved with the minimum of fuss speaks volumes of the progress this team, our team, has made.

Scotland have beaten former world champions Spain, Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and now Cyprus, twice, to put themselves in this position.

Scotland national team players
Scotland’s Scott McTominay (left) celebrates scoring the second goal against Spain with team-mate Kieran Tierney in March. Image: PA

They hold a nine point lead on the Spaniards who have played two games fewer, and crucially are 11 points clear of both the Norwegians and the Georgians.

With the latter two due to meet while Scotland face Gareth Southgate’s England at Hampden on Tuesday, a draw in Norway means Scotland will qualify with three games to spare.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland has become an attractive proposition for players

To say there is a feel-good factor around the national team does not do this group of players or the manager justice.

An international team boasting a club atmosphere, Scotland has become the place everyone wants to be.

Even Harvey Barnes is reportedly contemplating making the switch to Scotland despite earning an international cap for England in a friendly three years ago.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke at the side of the pitch
Steve Clarke celebrates his side’s 2-1 win in Norway in June. Image: SNS

Players eligible for Scotland as well as other countries used to bide their time in case a better offer came their way.

These days Scotland offers not just international recognition but on the world stage in the finals of major tournaments.

After 20 years in the international wilderness it looks as if the next two decades could be among the most memorable in our history.

Nobody would have dared dream it possible when Clarke took over in May 2019.

But here we are. We’ve suffered long enough so let’s enjoy being able to drink it all in and savour it.

More from Scottish Football

Stonehaven's Clark Robertson and Hermes' Callum Innes challenge for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Grant Mitchell has lead role as Hermes edge Stonehaven in North Regional Cup
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson
North Caledonian League: Fort William come from behind to maintain perfect start
John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: John McGinn is the driving force behind rejuvenated national team
A triumphant Joe Harper races upfield after notching Aberdeen's equaliser at Pittodrie against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1979. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Joe Harper: Eintracht Frankfurt were relentless when Aberdeen met them in 1979 - and…
Bobby Breen and son Robbie Breen, who are part of a new-look management set-up at Bonar Bridge. Image: Bonar Bridge FC.
North Caledonian League: Bobby Breen praises reaction from Bonar Bridge squad following excellent start
Hermes and Stonehaven met in the North Regional Cup last year. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Junior football: Stonehaven expecting tough test against Hermes
Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a match at Pittodrie last season.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women's domestic game is making sustainable progress
Some of The Kickabout Aberdeen's players. Image: Barry Ross.
The Kickabout Aberdeen: Mental health football project's charity status confirmed ahead of big friendly…
Celtic defeated Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final last season. Image: SNS.
Scottish Cup: North sides discover first round opponents
Cammy Fraser celebrates his opening goal with his Culter team-mates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter boss delighted after reaching Scottish Cup first round

Conversation