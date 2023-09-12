Lewis jobs boost as shipbuilder takes on dozens of new apprentices

Harland & Wolff has welcomed 75 new apprentices to the group with a number based at Arnish.

The budding recruits brings the number of apprentices at the yard to currently 15.

Harland & Wolff, which rescued the Arnish shipyard on Lewis from administration in 2021, said it is investing in the industry-leading apprenticeship programme to develop a pipeline of talent to support its ambitious growth programme across the UK.

The group, which has 100 members of staff, offers apprenticeships in three key areas – trade, business support and technical – and each scheme provides apprentices with a breadth of transferable skills to navigate the ever-changing industry.

Shipbuilder thriving

Andrew Jackson, Harland & Wolff’s chief people officer said: “Our business in the UK thrives because of the fantastic people who work for us.

“As we build for the future our apprenticeship programmes allow H&W to secure and replenish a pipeline of skills from some of the best and brightest local talent for the shipbuilding industry, it also supports local communities, supply chains and offers careers that help us to become even better.

“I have always been impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment shown by our diverse range of apprentices.

“In return, H&W offer what I believe is a uniquely exciting range of opportunities to learn and develop within our company, working with some of the most exciting people and projects in our industry and continuously fostering the skills outlined by the UK Shipbuilding Skills Taskforce.”

Apprentices have also joined at H&W’s Methil, Belfast, and Appledore sites.

Harland & Wolff history

The company, whose name is famous for having built the fateful Titanic at its yard in Belfast, is owned by London-listed Infrastrata,

In February 2021, Infrastrata snapped up the assets of Burntisland Fabrication at Arnish and Methil in a £850,000 deal.

Its owner had collapsed after failing to win a contract to fabricate windfarm jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm.