A96 blocked after female comes off her motorcycle at Forres roundabout

A female motorcyclist escaped injury after coming off her bike on the A96 at Forres.

The woman was approaching Findhorn Roundabout on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road shortly after 3.20pm, when she came off her motorcycle.

Police and paramedics attended, blocking the A96 on the outskirts of Forres.

The female rider was assessed by paramedics at the scene, however, it is understood she was not seriously injured in the crash.

Emergency crews called to assist female rider

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.25pm on Tuesday, September 12, police received a report of a female motorcyclist having come off her bike at Findhorn Roundabout, Forres.

“Officers attended and assisted the woman at the scene.”

The road was blocked for around 90 minutes as crews attended.

Motorists were being urged to approach the area with caution.