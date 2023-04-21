Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been unveiled to build new student accommodation on a huge patch of wasteland on John Street in Aberdeen.

City-based firm Levelling Up Real Estate initially hoped the £60 million development could feature a mix of flats, private apartments and student accommodation.

But architects Halliday Fraser Munro have now confirmed it is only pressing ahead with the student flats.

The 383-bedroom energy-efficient building could also feature a cinema room and study facilities.

It is anticipated that the new accommodation will range between four and seven storeys in size and have a private courtyard for students to enjoy.

The latest plan comes after a previous attempt to build student flats on the site fell through.

Downing Students received permission to build 374 student flats on the former Ambassador snooker hall ground in 2017.

However the development never came to fruition.

John Street ‘ideally located’ for Aberdeen students

Two public consultations were held earlier this year to give residents the chance to have their say on the proposal for the huge patch of land.

Developers also met with George Street Community Council to discuss the plan.

Feedback revealed there were some concerns about the height of the building, which has since been reduced.

Developers said they looked at what had been proposed before but made some amendments.

They the site is “ideally located” for students in the city due to its close proximity to Union Street, George Street and Union Terrace Gardens.

Meanwhile Steve Crawford, director of planning at Fraser Halliday Munro, said both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been “very encouraging and positive” about the plan.

What did councillors have to say about it?

While 140 cycle spaces have been earmarked for the site, keen cyclist councillor Kairin van Sweeden asked if this could be expanded if there was a demand for it.

She was told the developers would look at the site plan and see if there was an opportunity to do so.

Councillor John Cooke also asked if the room sizes would be adequate, after noting a previous application for student accommodation nearby was refused as the flats were too small, before later being approved by the government.

Richard Wood, design director at Halliday Fraser Munro told members that all of the flats would be single rooms, but would vary in size to give students more choice.

It is anticipated that around 16 rooms would be fully accessible for those who rely on wheelchairs.

Could this be fourth time lucky for vacant wasteland?

This development is the latest proposal to be submitted for the John Street site.

The 2017 proposal by Downing Students for 374 apartments would have featured facilities including a gym, cinema, lounge and study rooms.

Before that, Granite City Assets Ltd received the go-ahead to build a £35m 182-bedroom luxury hotel on the site in 2013.

The proposal also included plans for a shop unit and restaurant on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, plans to build 50 flats were granted following an appeal to the Scottish Government in December 2009.

But work on all three projects never started and planning permission for them ultimately expired.

Detailed plans for the latest John Street development are expected to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council in the near future.