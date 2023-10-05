Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker wins national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker wins national award

Firm was honoured after carrying out work at Edinburgh Castle.

By Kelly Wilson
AES Solar’s finance director Lynn Davidson and managing director George Goudsmit are presented the award by representatives from Simply Eco, and Tony Hadley. Image: AES Solar
AES Solar’s finance director Lynn Davidson and managing director George Goudsmit are presented the award by representatives from Simply Eco, and Tony Hadley. Image: AES Solar

Forres firm AES Solar has been honoured for its work at Edinburgh Castle.

The solar panel company picked up the PV project of the year title at the National Energy Efficiency Awards.

Managing director George Goudsmit and his team installed 84 solar PV panels at Edinburgh Castle.

Grey gravel was added to blend the roof and the mounting frame together.

AES Solar installed solar panels on the roof of the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle. Image: AES Solar.

Mr Goudsmit said: “The project has been a collaborative effort from day one.

“Members across the company have lent their experience and technical knowledge.

“We owe our success to their dedication and expertise.”

The awards celebrate business excellence, customer service, and industry collaboration in the energy sector.

AES Solar’s gong recognises the efforts of those involved in delivering a successful solar PV project as an energy efficiency measure.

The Moray company’s journey to the national stage began back in June, with its regional victory in the small-scale project of the year category of the Scottish awards.

Its work at Edinburgh Castle was awarded top spot on the night for being an outstanding, “iconic” installation.

Judges said the project was delivered with care and consideration, commensurate with the building and surrounds.

AES Solar royal connections

The Press and Journal revealed last year how a chance meeting between Mr Goudsmit and the late Queen led to the company installing solar panels at Balmoral.

George Goudsmit, managing director of AES Solar, meeting the late Queen. Image: Nigel Young

Mr Goudsmit was in the Isles of Scilly to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate, when he spoke to the then sovereign.

Two weeks later, he followed up the business opportunity with a letter to Buckingham Palace.

AES Solar picked up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in sustainable development in April last year.

More from Business

Converge Challenge 2023 winner Georgina Robinson.
Converge Awards 2023: Four big gongs for north and north-east
The Great Glen Woodlands near Fort William covers 336 acres.
Portfolio of woodland on sale for £1.8 million
Fraser Bryce believes all young people should be encouraged to learn to drive. Image: Dicksons of Inverness
Why Inverness motor group is offering free lessons and tests to 12 learner drivers
First look around the new Peacocks clothing store which opened in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First look inside new Inverurie Peacocks store
Sale leader was south-type lamb from James McCurdy which sold to Davie and Jock Jackson, Pole, Lochgoilhead.
Scottish flockmasters buy Blackfaces in Northern Ireland
Chris Foy, of VisitAberdeenshire, at the new south harbour in Aberdeen.
Chris Foy: North-east is no distant Treasure Island for travellers
Aerial view of Kingshill Park and Prospect Park in Westhill, with the parts up for sale highlighted.
Exclusive: Three sites near Aberdeen up for sale for a combined £34.5 million
Chamber chief Russell Borthwick.
Chamber's new business survey shows north-east outgunning UK export growth
Representatives from the British Business Bank, Maven Capital, FSE Group, and DSL Business Finance prepare to launch the new fund. Image: Frame
UK Government-owned business bank launches £150 million Scottish fund
Leigh Smith is hopeful of contributing to local economic growth. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise Date
New Shetland waste recycling project awarded £120,000