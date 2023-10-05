Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker wins national award

Forres firm AES Solar has been honoured for its work at Edinburgh Castle.

The solar panel company picked up the PV project of the year title at the National Energy Efficiency Awards.

Managing director George Goudsmit and his team installed 84 solar PV panels at Edinburgh Castle.

Grey gravel was added to blend the roof and the mounting frame together.

Mr Goudsmit said: “The project has been a collaborative effort from day one.

“Members across the company have lent their experience and technical knowledge.

“We owe our success to their dedication and expertise.”

The awards celebrate business excellence, customer service, and industry collaboration in the energy sector.

AES Solar’s gong recognises the efforts of those involved in delivering a successful solar PV project as an energy efficiency measure.

The Moray company’s journey to the national stage began back in June, with its regional victory in the small-scale project of the year category of the Scottish awards.

Its work at Edinburgh Castle was awarded top spot on the night for being an outstanding, “iconic” installation.

Judges said the project was delivered with care and consideration, commensurate with the building and surrounds.

AES Solar royal connections

The Press and Journal revealed last year how a chance meeting between Mr Goudsmit and the late Queen led to the company installing solar panels at Balmoral.

Mr Goudsmit was in the Isles of Scilly to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate, when he spoke to the then sovereign.

Two weeks later, he followed up the business opportunity with a letter to Buckingham Palace.

AES Solar picked up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in sustainable development in April last year.