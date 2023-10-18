Lerwick port bosses hail most successful cruise season yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lerwick port bosses hail most successful cruise season yet

Cruise ship passengers reached a new annual high at around 124,000 visitors.

By Kelly Wilson
Cruise ship AIDAsol which visited Lerwick harbour this season
Cruise ship AIDAsol visited Lerwick harbour this season. Image: Port of Aberdeen

The cruise ship season has ended at Lerwick Harbour with yachting and Tall Ships playing a part in breaking records.

The 2023 cruise programme closed on September 27 with the arrival of AIDAsol, the 129th and final vessel of the season, a new high for the Shetland port.

With 2,142 passengers on board, AIDAsol arrived from Bergen, Norway and brought the total number of passengers to a new annual high at around 124,000.

There were 19 maiden calls, the most yet in a single season.

New operators – Explora Journeys and Swan Hellenic – were a feature of the year – alongside hosting cruise ships during The Tall Ships Races.

The tonnage of cruise shipping since the season opened in mid-April was a new record at 5.8 million gross tonnes.

The scheduled final arrival of the season was supposed to be made by AIDAluna on October 11 but it has been cancelled due to forecast adverse weather.

‘A year like no other’ at Lerwick harbour

Melanie Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager, said: “The successful performance of our marine tourism sector on three overlapping fronts has made it a year like no other.

Lerwick Harbour has completed its most successful cruise season yet. Image: Ben Mullay

“The Shetland supply chain, the islanders with their warm welcome, stakeholders and our staff deserve the highest praise for their efforts.

“The favourable impression made on cruise operators means there are already 160 vessels booked for 2024, with the schedule yet to be finalised, and another busy yachting season is anticipated as we continue to develop marine tourism.”

Tall Ships a success

This year has also seen the highest number of yachts in a season, with 594 arriving so far since March, including the 34th Bergen-Shetland Race.

This was a 15% increase compared to pre-covid levels.

A four-day visit by 37 vessels participating in the spectacular, international Tall Ships Races was an outstanding highlight of the tourist season.

The third-time event at Lerwick, with quayside entertainment, attracted around 40,000 spectators across the four days.

Tall Ships and sail training vessels visiting Lerwick this year total 69, including 15 first-time visitors.

