Trades Awards: North-east building entrepreneur Malcolm Allan, 87, gets special honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Trades Awards: North-east building entrepreneur Malcolm Allan, 87, gets special honour

And the tradesperson of the year award goes to 79-year-old Gordon Gerrie.

By Keith Findlay
Malcolm Allan, accepting his outstanding contribution award.
Malcolm Allan, accepting his outstanding contribution award. Image: Mearns & Gill

Malcolm Allan, founder of Aberdeenshire firm Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, has been honoured for his ‘outstanding contribution’ to the north-east construction industry.

The 87-year-old has more than six decades of service to the sector behind him.

He set up his business in 1967 with nothing more than his tools, a dilapidated Austin A40 car and a second-hand trailer. The Kintore-based company is now a significant employer in the north-east, with a large portfolio of residential and commercial properties and more in the pipeline.

Mr Allan’s prestigious accolade came in the construction-focused 2023 Trades Awards, which reached their climax at a dinner and ceremony at Ardoe House Hotel, near Aberdeen, at the weekend.

Tradesperson of the year

Another veteran of the north-east construction sector, 79-year-old Gordon Gerrie, of Monarch Builds, which is also based in Kintore, was presented with the award for tradesperson of the year.

Judges praised his “unwavering focus on customer service”.

For the first time in the history of the awards, there was a joint winner, with Joanne Riddoch from WM Donald and Lauren Allan of Barratt Homes jointly winning the category of rising star.

Port of Aberdeen won the award for construction project of the year for its recently completed £420 million expansion project.

The Trades Awards 2023 winners.
The Trades Awards 2023 winners. Image: Mearns & Gill

The Trades Awards, now in their 11th year, are organised annually by Aberdeen-based creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill.

Friday’s ceremony was attended by 350 guests and hosted by TV news presenter Norman MacLeod.

The event raised more than £3,000 for Ucan, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of urological cancers, and improving support and the quality of life for those affected.

This platform serves as an invaluable opportunity for us to come together and acknowledge the truly remarkable contributions made by the construction industry in the north-east.”

Mearns & Gill managing director Mike Wilson said “Every year the Trades Awards set a higher bar, with a consistently exceptional quality of award entries – which presents an exciting challenge to our judging panel.

“This platform serves as an invaluable opportunity for us to come together and acknowledge the truly remarkable contributions made by the construction industry in the north-east.”

‘Diverse’ group of finalists

Joe Boyle, technical director at awards sponsor Scotia Homes said “We were particularly thrilled to see an increase in this year’s applicants and nominations, leading to a diverse group of finalists from exceptional businesses within our region.”

The awards were also supported by Netherley-based WM Donald.

Elaine Donald, director, WM Donald, said “It’s been great to see so many new companies taking part, which highlights how vibrant the industry is in the north-east.”

Special mention was made of the high number of applications that focused on the key issues of mental health, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, from businesses of all sizes and disciplines.

Gordon Gerrie, of Monarch Builds, right, with his award. Pictured with him is Bruce Allan, of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders.
Gordon Gerrie, of Monarch Builds, right, with his award. Pictured with him is Bruce Allan, of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders. Image: Monarch Builds

The Trades Awards 2023 winners:

  • Best new business – Kyle Sutherland Joinery
  • Outstanding customer service – Goldstar Cleaning Services
  • Excellence in health and safety – Magnox Dounreay
  • Sustainability in construction – WM Donald
  • Home/building improvement – BoConcept
  • Driving diversity and inclusion – Nodram Decorators, Aberdeen
  • Apprentice of the year – Luke Benvie, Stewart Milne Homes
  • Tradesperson of the year – Gordon Gerrie, Monarch Builds
  • Site manager of the year – Brian Gibb, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders
  • Rising star – Joanne Riddoch, WM Donald, and Lauren Allan, Barratt Homes
  • Construction project of the year – Port of Aberdeen
  • Best small trades business – Alan Donald
  • Best large trades business – WM Donald
  • Outstanding contribution – Malcolm Allan, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders

More from Business

The chair of a powerful group of MPs has criticised Britain’s biggest banks for ‘doing as little as they can get away with’ to reward savers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
MP accuses UK’s biggest banks of being ‘far too slow’ to reward savers
Unite said 97% of its members rejected the most recent offer and has since seen no progress in negotiations.
Strike action at whisky giant may leave bosses with festive hangover
People Working in a Conference and Photo Illustration
Elevator: Nurturing entrepreneurship throughout Scotland
HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn said the bank had seen ‘good broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies’ (Tim Ireland/PA)
Higher borrowing costs help more than double HSBC’s quarterly profit
Mortgage approvals to home buyers fell to the lowest level since January in September, according to Bank of England figures (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mortgage approvals slump as ‘autumn housing market pick-up fails to materialise’
Younger adults are more willing to embrace AI technology that older people, who are more cautious about it (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘One in three workers fear AI could take their jobs’
Nearly a quarter of people have dipped into their savings as a direct result of rising living costs, according to Royal London (PA)
23% of people ‘have accessed their savings pots to cover rising bills’
Major fuel retailers are being urged to cut petrol prices by 5p per litre due to lower wholesale costs (Peter Byrne/PA)
RAC calls for major retailers to cut petrol by 5p a litre
Pearson said that its textbook subscription platform had grown (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pearson upgrades outlook, says AI tools get good feedback
Missguidede was bought out of administration around 19 months ago (iStock/PA)
Shein buys Missguided brand in first UK takeover for Chinese giant

Conversation