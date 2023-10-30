Trades Awards: North-east building entrepreneur Malcolm Allan, 87, gets special honour

Malcolm Allan, founder of Aberdeenshire firm Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, has been honoured for his ‘outstanding contribution’ to the north-east construction industry.

The 87-year-old has more than six decades of service to the sector behind him.

He set up his business in 1967 with nothing more than his tools, a dilapidated Austin A40 car and a second-hand trailer. The Kintore-based company is now a significant employer in the north-east, with a large portfolio of residential and commercial properties and more in the pipeline.

Mr Allan’s prestigious accolade came in the construction-focused 2023 Trades Awards, which reached their climax at a dinner and ceremony at Ardoe House Hotel, near Aberdeen, at the weekend.

Tradesperson of the year

Another veteran of the north-east construction sector, 79-year-old Gordon Gerrie, of Monarch Builds, which is also based in Kintore, was presented with the award for tradesperson of the year.

Judges praised his “unwavering focus on customer service”.

For the first time in the history of the awards, there was a joint winner, with Joanne Riddoch from WM Donald and Lauren Allan of Barratt Homes jointly winning the category of rising star.

Port of Aberdeen won the award for construction project of the year for its recently completed £420 million expansion project.

The Trades Awards, now in their 11th year, are organised annually by Aberdeen-based creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill.

Friday’s ceremony was attended by 350 guests and hosted by TV news presenter Norman MacLeod.

The event raised more than £3,000 for Ucan, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of urological cancers, and improving support and the quality of life for those affected.

Mearns & Gill managing director Mike Wilson said “Every year the Trades Awards set a higher bar, with a consistently exceptional quality of award entries – which presents an exciting challenge to our judging panel.

“This platform serves as an invaluable opportunity for us to come together and acknowledge the truly remarkable contributions made by the construction industry in the north-east.”

‘Diverse’ group of finalists

Joe Boyle, technical director at awards sponsor Scotia Homes said “We were particularly thrilled to see an increase in this year’s applicants and nominations, leading to a diverse group of finalists from exceptional businesses within our region.”

The awards were also supported by Netherley-based WM Donald.

Elaine Donald, director, WM Donald, said “It’s been great to see so many new companies taking part, which highlights how vibrant the industry is in the north-east.”

Special mention was made of the high number of applications that focused on the key issues of mental health, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, from businesses of all sizes and disciplines.

The Trades Awards 2023 winners: