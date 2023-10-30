Gordon Reid: Fraserburgh-born bridge player and former clerk of works dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Reid: Fraserburgh-born bridge player and former clerk of works dies

By Chris Ferguson
Gordon Reid, an outstanding bridge player whose working life was spent undertaking infrastructure projects in the Highlands and Tayside, has died aged 97.

He was in charge of the building of a new school and doctors’ surgery in Benbecula before relocating to Scone where he was in charge of capital works throughout Perthshire.

In later life, he played competitively with Perth and Scone Bridge clubs, winning many trophies along the way.

Gordon was born on July 22 1926 to master slater Bob Reid and his wife, Annie, a teacher.

Master slater

He was educated in Fraserburgh and left school at 13 to join the family business. He progressed to become a master slater and inherited the business when his father died.

Gordon combined his day job with studying at night school and after three years, gained the qualifications needed to become a clerk of works.

He met his future wife, Rhoda, at a dance in Inverness and they married in March 1950 at the city’s Methodist Church. They went on to have three of a family; Bob, Lorna and Pamela.

Island life

After he qualified, Gordon took a job with the local authority in the Highlands as clerk of works on Benbecula. As there was no secondary school on the island, the rest of the family lived on Skye and Gordon came home at weekends. Family holidays were spent on Benbecula.

In search of a better family life and education for their children, the family move to Scone where Gordon secured a clerk of works position with the local authority.

However, he spent a further three years studying at nights to obtain additional qualifications to specialise in building construction, building science and surveying and levelling.

Further qualifications

He then continued his education by qualifying in professional practice and elements of law, quantity surveying and materials inspection and testing allowing his career to progress to overseeing roads and bridges throughout Tayside.

His studies continued until he retired in 1991.

In retirement, Gordon was on hand to look after his grandchildren, was an expert at DIY and read extensively as well as being a sought-after bridge partner.

Lorna, one of his daughters, said her father grew an amazing crop of tomatoes in his greenhouse each year and grew apples which he swapped for other fruits with bridge club members.

“Our father had a strong work ethic and believed we should all be the best we could be,” said Lorna. “He loved DIY and was always in call to help out with our many projects and fix mistakes his children made.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

