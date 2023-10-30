Gordon Reid: Fraserburgh-born bridge player and former clerk of works dies

Gordon Reid, an outstanding bridge player whose working life was spent undertaking infrastructure projects in the Highlands and Tayside, has died aged 97.

He was in charge of the building of a new school and doctors’ surgery in Benbecula before relocating to Scone where he was in charge of capital works throughout Perthshire.

In his youth in his native Fraserburgh, Gordon and his bridge partner were Scottish champions.

In later life, he played competitively with Perth and Scone Bridge clubs, winning many trophies along the way.

Gordon was born on July 22 1926 to master slater Bob Reid and his wife, Annie, a teacher.

Master slater

He was educated in Fraserburgh and left school at 13 to join the family business. He progressed to become a master slater and inherited the business when his father died.

Gordon combined his day job with studying at night school and after three years, gained the qualifications needed to become a clerk of works.

He met his future wife, Rhoda, at a dance in Inverness and they married in March 1950 at the city’s Methodist Church. They went on to have three of a family; Bob, Lorna and Pamela.

Island life

After he qualified, Gordon took a job with the local authority in the Highlands as clerk of works on Benbecula. As there was no secondary school on the island, the rest of the family lived on Skye and Gordon came home at weekends. Family holidays were spent on Benbecula.

In search of a better family life and education for their children, the family move to Scone where Gordon secured a clerk of works position with the local authority.

However, he spent a further three years studying at nights to obtain additional qualifications to specialise in building construction, building science and surveying and levelling.

Further qualifications

He then continued his education by qualifying in professional practice and elements of law, quantity surveying and materials inspection and testing allowing his career to progress to overseeing roads and bridges throughout Tayside.

His studies continued until he retired in 1991.

In retirement, Gordon was on hand to look after his grandchildren, was an expert at DIY and read extensively as well as being a sought-after bridge partner.

Lorna, one of his daughters, said her father grew an amazing crop of tomatoes in his greenhouse each year and grew apples which he swapped for other fruits with bridge club members.

“Our father had a strong work ethic and believed we should all be the best we could be,” said Lorna. “He loved DIY and was always in call to help out with our many projects and fix mistakes his children made.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.