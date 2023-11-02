Former garden centre near Ellon up for sale to the highest bidder

A former garden centre near Ellon is for sale by auction, with a £450,000-plus price tag.

Nursery Lodge on Loch-Hills Road is currently owned by a private company that is now looking to trim its portfolio.

It previously traded as Loch Hills Garden Centre.

‘Ideal’ commercial-residential combo

Auction House Scotland (AHS) described it as an “ideal purchase for buyers seeking a blend of commercial and residential use”.

The site up for grabs to the highest bidder is about three miles from Ellon

It includes a three-bedroom house on a large plot of land.

The property also boasts a floored attic space, which AHS said could easily be converted into additional bedrooms or a master, with en-suite bathroom.

One of the existing bedrooms features a conservatory.

The auction house added: “All of this is placed on an expansive plot of land, offering an incredible opportunity for future development. Subject to the necessary consents, this land could accommodate various ventures, including a housing development or a serviced accommodation complex — ideal for guests visiting the nearby Trump International Golf Links.”

The part that was used as a garden centre includes a small goods counter, five polytunnels, glasshouse, large car park and yard area. There is also a cabin with office space, a kitchen and restroom facilities.

Nursery Lodge goes up for auction on December 14.

AHS managing director Mandi Cooper said her team were “seeing an interest upturn” year-on-year from potential purchasers looking for commercial properties in Aberdeen city and the shire.

She added: “Our clients are looking to the future and, with the North Sea picking back up on the (stronger) oil prices, we are seeing an increase in activity post pandemic.

“The demand for larger units over 10,000ft has decreased, which no doubt is due to the increasing costs of construction, materials, and labour availability.

We have sold a growing number of properties by auction in the Aberdeen area over the last few years, and this number is set to continue to grow as the city receives more investment from the government.”

“The market is still moving forward in the low to middle range of commercial properties, and we expect to continue to see this growth continue.

“We have sold a growing number of properties by auction in the Aberdeen area over the last few years, and this number is set to continue to grow as the city receives more investment from the government.”

Paisley-based AHS accounts for 15% of all property auction sales nationally.