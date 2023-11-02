Former garden centre near Ellon up for sale to the highest bidder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former garden centre near Ellon up for sale to the highest bidder

Auction House Scotland is putting it under the hammer at a guide price of more than £450,000.

By Keith Findlay
Nursery Lodge.
Nursery Lodge., which previously traded as Loch Hills Gaden Centre. Image: AHS

A former garden centre near Ellon is for sale by auction, with a £450,000-plus price tag.

Nursery Lodge on Loch-Hills Road is currently owned by a private company that is now looking to trim its portfolio.

It previously traded as Loch Hills Garden Centre.

‘Ideal’ commercial-residential combo

Auction House Scotland (AHS) described it as an “ideal purchase for buyers seeking a blend of commercial and residential use”.

The site up for grabs to the highest bidder is about three miles from Ellon

It includes a three-bedroom house on a large plot of land.

The property also boasts a floored attic space, which AHS said could easily be converted into additional bedrooms or a master, with en-suite bathroom.

One of the existing bedrooms features a conservatory.

Nursery Lodge.
Nursery Lodge. Image: AHS
Nursery Lodge.
It operated as Loch Hills Garden Centre. Image: AHS

The auction house added: “All of this is placed on an expansive plot of land, offering an incredible opportunity for future development. Subject to the necessary consents, this land could accommodate various ventures, including a housing development or a serviced accommodation complex — ideal for guests visiting the nearby Trump International Golf Links.”

The part that was used as a garden centre includes a small goods counter, five polytunnels, glasshouse, large car park and yard area. There is also a cabin with office space, a kitchen and restroom facilities.

Nursery Lodge.
Inside the former garden centre, near Ellon. Image: AHS
Nursery Lodge
The rural property stands on a substantial plot of land. Image: AHS
Nursery Lodge
The property boasts a conservatory. Image: AHS

Nursery Lodge goes up for auction on December 14.

AHS managing director Mandi Cooper said her team were “seeing an interest upturn” year-on-year from potential purchasers looking for commercial properties in Aberdeen city and the shire.

She added: “Our clients are looking to the future and, with the North Sea picking back up on the (stronger) oil prices, we are seeing an increase in activity post pandemic.

“The demand for larger units over 10,000ft has decreased, which no doubt is due to the increasing costs of construction, materials, and labour availability.

We have sold a growing number of properties by auction in the Aberdeen area over the last few years, and this number is set to continue to grow as the city receives more investment from the government.”

“The market is still moving forward in the low to middle range of commercial properties, and we expect to continue to see this growth continue.

"We have sold a growing number of properties by auction in the Aberdeen area over the last few years, and this number is set to continue to grow as the city receives more investment from the government."

Paisley-based AHS accounts for 15% of all property auction sales nationally.

