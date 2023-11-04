Aberdeen music lovers still flocking to popular record shop as it celebrates 10 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen music lovers still flocking to popular record shop as it celebrates 10 years in business

The Union Street store has been visited by famous faces over the years.

By Kelly Wilson
Bob Smith is celebrating 10 years since opening Aberdeen Vinyl records. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bob Smith is celebrating 10 years since opening Aberdeen Vinyl records. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s been 10 years since Aberdeen Vinyl Records first opened its doors.

Since then, thousands of customers have visited the Union Street shop, including some famous faces.

For owner Bob Smith it’s been an enjoyable decade and he has continued to see his business flourish despite some challenges.

The 60-year-old has amassed nearly 5,000 records for customers to browse, with something for everyone.

Bob, who has been interested in vinyl since 1971, admits he fell into the trade of record selling by accident.

Stock built up over years

He said: “A friend of mine said he had a bunch of records he wanted to sell. We had premises doing various things so we put them in to help him out.

“They flew off the shelves. I asked if he had anymore and he was a bit of a dealer, so he managed to get some bits and pieces more.

“But, eventually, he ran out so we started advertising in The Press and Journal for people with record collections.

Customers can choose from thousands of records. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“That’s where it all came from. People started coming into the shop and bringing us records.”

Bob started off at a unit on Union Street before moving to Aberdeen Market in 2014.

When the market closed in 2020 he moved back to Union Street.

Union Street ‘great location’

The dad-of-three said: “The market is where we really made our name. Everyone started to know about us and bring their records.

“We travelled all over the country for record collections. The vinyl boom was just beginning to start in 2013 and 2014.

“But it was pure coincidence on our part. We had no idea. It wasn’t like we saw it coming.”

“The timing was fortuitous.

“Union Street is a great location for us.”

Famous records and faces

Bob’s records over the years have ranged in price from £1 to £1,400 due to what he describes as “holy grails”.

His most expensive record sold was the Led Zepplin One LP, with turquoise writing, which was bought for £1,400.

Bob, who is married to Angela, said: “Over 10 years we’ve had every rare record you can think of through our hands.

“The one with the turquoise writing is worth £1,400 but the one with orange writing only £10. Everyone knows it’s a holy grail.

“The other one is the Beatles Please Please Me on the gold Parlophone label. That one sold for £700.”

Bob shares the shop space with wife Angela. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Over the years there’s been some famous faces walk through the doors.

Paul Weller and Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock paid a surprise visit in May 2021.

Other visitors include Yoko Ono’s PR man, Murray Chalmers and  Mark Millar, formerly a head writer at Marvel comics and the creator of Kick Ass and Kingsmen films.

‘Friendly ghost’

Bob also revealed he believes his shop could be home to a “friendly ghost” due to strange goings on over the years.

He said: “There was a time when I’d brought in hundreds of seven-inch singles from my car and was sitting at my desk pricing them. A customer of ours, Murray, was watching and said: ‘Thank goodness I don’t collect seven-inch singles,’ adding, “there’s only one seven-inch single I’ve been searching for, because it was never released as a 12-inch single.

“I was still flicking through the singles, holding each one to assess condition, when I asked Murray which one. He said: “Oh, you won’t have it. It’s I’m In Love With A German Film Star by The Passions.

“Before he’d finished the sentence, I held up one (a single) in my hand and it was I’m In Love With A German Film Star.

“The spooky bit is that when I’d been taking the singles out of my car the bag burst and they fell all over the boot. So, I just grabbed as many as I could as I was late.

“Just before I closed the boot, I saw one within reach, with a picture cover. I nearly didn’t pick it up but I did. And that was I’m In Love With A German Film Star.”

Bob is currently writing the Vinyl Frontier, a collection of stories about the shop. It comes out next year.

As well as Aberdeen Vinyl Records the shop is also home to Aberdeen Gift and Tourist shop – run by Angela.

More from Business

Hebridean Food Company managing director Douglas Stewart, right, celebrates his new supply deal with Asda Blantyre store manager Andy Claase.
North Uist food firm secures major supply deal with Asda
Offshore Achievement Awards Gray's School of Art trophy competition winner Nora Gricmane.
Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards
The pound has rallied against the US dollar after weak US payroll data (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rallies against dollar after weak US jobs data
Fencing with site entrance on a red sign.
Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall
Marks & Spencer is set to unveil growing profits on Wednesday (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S set to reveal higher profits after growing its share of the market
A CWU banner (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Trade union stalwart Jane Loftus dies after short illness
Wagamama to expand its unit at Union Square. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Wagamama to reopen new-look Aberdeen restaurant next month, creating 20 jobs
Ceramic shop owners high fiving each other after deciding to sell a business in the UK
The benefits of using a financial planner when selling your business
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX has raised concerns about AI and job prospects (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Musk ‘sensationalist’ comments on AI taking jobs ‘not helpful’
Planned strikes at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have been called off after a pay dispute was resolved (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Strikes by health workers called off