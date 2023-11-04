Jacqueline Wake Young: Could futuristic Airlander 10 really be the future of travel for Highlands and Islands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Could futuristic Airlander 10 really be the future of travel for Highlands and Islands?

For an aviation geek, the part-plane, part-airship Airlander 10 is the stuff of dreams and a study has found it could deliver cost-effective and low-emission transport to the north

The Airlander 10 could transform transport in the Highlands and Islands. Image: HAV.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Is it weird that I spent most of my friend’s Halloween party interrogating an air hostess between the buffet table and the pop-up bar?

She didn’t seem to think it was and appeared more than happy to answer my many questions, although my husband says she was just being polite.

Cabin crew are so utterly fascinating to me that I totally lose my cool when I meet one of them, especially outwith their natural habitat.

For the record, I’m the same with neurosurgeons and stand-up comedians.

If I was ever put in a room with all three I’d probably have to be sedated. Although it does sound like one heck of a dinner party line-up and I wouldn’t want to miss that.

Maybe a sobering slap on the cheek like in the movie Airplane! would suffice and would have the added advantage of keeping to the theme.

Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays in 1980 comedy Airplane! Image: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock.

But back to the Halloween party and my intense grilling of this lovely woman who had probably thought she was in for an evening of fun and a break from work chat.

How wrong she was. Once I got started I couldn’t stop: Where is the best place to sit to avoid turbulence? What’s the advantage of flying at night? Where can I get a pilot Barbie? What lipstick will stay put for an eight-hour flight without drying out?

(Answers: Over the wings. Better weather and fewer delays. Virgin Atlantic in-flight shopping. Chanel Luminous Matte.)

Best planes and a buffet

My new cabin crew bestie asked me what my favourite aircraft was. Quick as a flash I replied: “Airbus A350-1000,” without pausing for breath in case it was a test.

I must have passed because she then explained why her own favourite is the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

I was in my element. I could have stood there all night talking about jet lag, cabin pressure and altitude, even when I detected out of my peripheral vision someone snagging the last three vol-au-vents.

Let’s just lose our cool over one thing at a time, I said to myself.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, officially the favourite aircraft of cabin crew, according to my research. Image: Shutterstock.

Now I’ve fessed up to being an aviation geek, you can understand how intrigued I was to read about a futuristic hybrid aircraft that could transform travel in the Highlands and Islands.

The part-plane, part-airship Airlander 10 is the world’s most efficient large aircraft and could carry up 100 passengers or 10 tonnes of freight between airstrips in the north.

A study partly funded by the UK Government has found it could deliver cost-effective and low-emission transport and improve connections between communities. Oh and did I mention it can land on water?

Above all, it looks really cool. In fact, its appearance is so spaceship-like I had to do extra research to check it’s for real.

The Airlander 10 could transport up to 100 passengers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: HAV.

City centre future up in the air

Hybrid Air Vehicles aims to deliver the Airlander 10 from 2027, offering “up to 90% fewer emissions than other aircraft” and eventual modifications to zero emissions.

It says it will help “attain the goal of a net zero Scottish regional air transport by 2040”.

Isn’t that exciting? I’d love to know what my new pal thinks of all this, but oddly she forgot to give me her number.

The aircraft can transport passengers or freight. Image: HAV.

In Aberdeen, the future of the city centre is still up in the air but several ideas are now preparing for take-off.

Plans for a £50 million Aberdeen Market have been approved with construction to start within months.

It will have space for 10 food and drink outlets but it’s really the lifts and escalators I’m most thrilled about.

A new accessible route from The Green to Union Street will mean people arriving at the bus or railway station won’t have to humph their bags up the north face of the Eiger, otherwise known as the Trinity Centre steps.

The Trinity Centre stairs, one route to Union Street from the bus and railway stations. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Wishful thinking

Finally, it’s not so much a rumour as an exercise in wishful thinking that Frasers could return to the Granite City after news it is to open in Dundee next year.

The loss of department stores makes me rue the day I ever started shopping online and if Frasers does return, I’ll be first through the door to try on hats, buy presents, update my accessories or treat myself to that Chanel matte lipstick.

Revised designs for Aberdeen Market – check out those lifts and escalators! Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

 

Conversation