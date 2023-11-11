Inverness premises receiving facelift for new cosmetic surgery clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness premises receiving facelift for new cosmetic surgery clinic

The business has seen several setbacks after damage to the city centre building but are now aiming to open early next year.

By Alex Banks
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos are owners of Alpha Clinic and are opening a new branch in Inverness. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos are owners of Alpha Clinic and are opening a new branch in Inverness. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A new cosmetic surgery clinic will open in Inverness early next year according to its owners.

Aberdeen-based Alpha Hospital Group will open a branch in the capital of the Highlands in order to aid clients who have to travel from the area.

The Drummond Street facility will offer follow up appointments for surgical treatments done in Aberdeen as well as non-surgical procedures such as Botox and fillers.

Owner Leah Athanassopoulos said the “significant number” of clients in the Highlands is the reason behind opening the new branch.

Alpha Clinic to deliver ‘fuller’ service in Inverness

Leah said the premises can offer more in Inverness than competitors with the help of its Aberdeen hospital.

The new clinic will initially employ five staff and Leah is hopeful there will be room for growth.

She said: “We have a significant number of our clients who travel from Inverness and Elgin for services and this will help them with travel.

“We love Inverness so this gives an excuse to visit a lot more. All of our customers have already started contacting and asking when the doors will open.

Leah Athanassopoulos said the clinic plans to have its doors open in early 2024. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The clinic will start by offering Botox, fillers and pretty much any other aesthetic treatments. I can’t wait to get started.”

Leah wants the expansion to open new doors for the firm and is feeling good about growing the business.

She added: “It’s an opportunity to branch out and hopefully attract more customers.

“However it has also only come about because of our existing clients. From what we’ve seen travelling to Aberdeen there is demand in the Highlands.

“There’s no plans to go anywhere else so as far as our focus goes its 100% on Aberdeen and Inverness.”

Delays to building facelift

Leah said the company has faced several challenges which have set the business back after plans were originally approved in February.

Leah said: “It’s certainly been a challenge so far and there have been several setbacks.

“Repairs have been needed – there was water leaking and Highland Council had to take action.

“Hopefully our building issues are behind us and now we’re focused on getting back on track.

“We need to get a move on and hopefully open the Alpha Clinic doors in Inverness early next year.”

