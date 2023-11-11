Inverness premises receiving facelift for new cosmetic surgery clinic

A new cosmetic surgery clinic will open in Inverness early next year according to its owners.

Aberdeen-based Alpha Hospital Group will open a branch in the capital of the Highlands in order to aid clients who have to travel from the area.

The Drummond Street facility will offer follow up appointments for surgical treatments done in Aberdeen as well as non-surgical procedures such as Botox and fillers.

Owner Leah Athanassopoulos said the “significant number” of clients in the Highlands is the reason behind opening the new branch.

Alpha Clinic to deliver ‘fuller’ service in Inverness

Leah said the premises can offer more in Inverness than competitors with the help of its Aberdeen hospital.

The new clinic will initially employ five staff and Leah is hopeful there will be room for growth.

She said: “We have a significant number of our clients who travel from Inverness and Elgin for services and this will help them with travel.

“We love Inverness so this gives an excuse to visit a lot more. All of our customers have already started contacting and asking when the doors will open.

“The clinic will start by offering Botox, fillers and pretty much any other aesthetic treatments. I can’t wait to get started.”

Leah wants the expansion to open new doors for the firm and is feeling good about growing the business.

She added: “It’s an opportunity to branch out and hopefully attract more customers.

“However it has also only come about because of our existing clients. From what we’ve seen travelling to Aberdeen there is demand in the Highlands.

“There’s no plans to go anywhere else so as far as our focus goes its 100% on Aberdeen and Inverness.”

Delays to building facelift

Leah said the company has faced several challenges which have set the business back after plans were originally approved in February.

Leah said: “It’s certainly been a challenge so far and there have been several setbacks.

“Repairs have been needed – there was water leaking and Highland Council had to take action.

“Hopefully our building issues are behind us and now we’re focused on getting back on track.

“We need to get a move on and hopefully open the Alpha Clinic doors in Inverness early next year.”