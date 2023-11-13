Orkney wave power firm Mocean Energy secures £2.7 million cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney wave power firm Mocean Energy secures £2.7 million cash boost

The figure includes £2.2m of fresh equity investment.

By Ryan Duff
Mocean Energy's Blue X wave power converter.
Mocean Energy's Blue X wave power converter. Image: Mocean Energy

Mocean Energy, the firm behind the Blue X wave power converter off Orkney, has raised £2.2 million in new equity as well as being awarded a £500,000 grant.

The cash will help the company to drive the commercialisation of its technologies.

Mocean’s new equity injection is from existing investors Equity Gap, Scottish Enterprise (SE), Old College Capital – Edinburgh University’s venture investment fund – and new shareholders Katapult Ocean and Mol Plus, the corporate venture capital arm of Japanese shipping conglomerate Mitsui OSK Lines.

Nearly £5,000 of Blue Star support

The Edinburgh firm has also secured a £499,500 Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund (LCMCF) grant.

This cash is targeted specifically at the detailed design, build and testing of key subsystems for the green energy developer’s small-scale Blue Star wave power converter.

Mocean was recently awarded £3.2 million by the European Union-backed EuropeWave programme.

Cameron McNatt, managing director and co-founder, Mocean, said: “This new equity investment is significant… not just in the quantum invested, but in the additional strengths and specialist expertise our new shareholders bring.

“The coming years will be crucial to Mocean Energy.

“I am extremely grateful to our existing shareholders who have invested again in this round, to Scottish Enterprise and to Mol Plus and Katapult Ocean for joining us on this exciting journey.”

Mocean Energy co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt.
Mocean Energy co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt. Image: Mocean Energy

Jane Martin, managing director of innovation and investment at SE, said: “This funding package is a great example of the public and private sectors working together to unlock investment in renewable energy.

“The projects it supports are crucially important. They have the potential to play an important role in the internationally competitive green energy industry that’s emerging right here in Scotland.”

Renewables for Subsea Power
Mocean Energy’s wave energy system ahead of it being installed of Orkney.

Equity Gap director Fraser Lusty said: “The theme of increasing and diversifying renewable power generation is an important one for our members, and we are pleased with the impressive progress the company has made since our initial investment in 2020.”

The LCMCF, administered by SE, is part of Making Scotland’s Future, a partnership between the Scottish Government, public agencies, industry, and academia that aims to secure a strong, sustainable future for this country’s manufacturing businesses.

