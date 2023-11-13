Ref Watch: Why booking was balanced ruling after Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic clashed heads with Celtic’s Kyogo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Why booking was balanced ruling after Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic clashed heads with Celtic’s Kyogo

Finlay Elder reviews the performance of referee Willie Collum, the other officials and VAR in the wake of Aberdeen's 6-0 Premiership loss at Parkhead.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi after colliding heads during the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park on Sunday. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

In the wake of Aberdeen’s 6-0 loss at Celtic, the spotlight has been on the head-to-head collision between Slobodan Rubezic and Kyogo Furuhashi – and whether referee Willie Collum and VAR handled the incident correctly.

Recently-capped Montenegro international Rubezic has certainly fit the “no-nonsense defender” description for Aberdeen when it has come to tackling and heading the ball since he signed in the summer.

Rubezic isn’t afraid to put himself about and put his body on the line.

Early in the second period at Celtic Park, he was involved in a nasty collision with Japanese international Kyogo.

Rubezic moved to head the ball, which was at head height, near the halfway line, as the Hoops forward made his own move towards the ball – and in front of the Reds player.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi collide heads. Image: SNS.

While it was not obvious straight away who had reached the ball first, it was immediately clear the Dons player’s forehead had hit the back of Kyogo’s head and the home player looked like he had been knocked out cold.

Ref Collum quickly blew for the physios to come on, with players from both sides also hastening the medical teams on to the field of play.

Matt O’Riley urges on the medical staff after Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi collided. Image: SNS.

Players’ safety should always be the number one concern for a referee, and he has the responsibility to ensure the players are treated in a timely manner, especially when it comes to head knocks.

However, due to the rush to get the medical staff on, it wasn’t clear what Collum’s on-field decision regarding the incident was.

There were obviously some question marks for the officials, with a VAR check carried out to see whether or not the incident could be a potential red card for Dons defender Rubezic.

However, Collum was not sent to the monitor to review the collision – and Rubezic was eventually cautioned by the referee before play continued.

In my opinion, despite some suggestions it should have been after the game, it was absolutely not a red card offence from Rubezic. It was two players challenging for the ball.

It led to a sickening head knock, yes. But, for me, both players were committed to trying to win possession, and it was just an unfortunate situation which came from that.

At the same time, in the modern game, with the climate around head injuries, I understand why referee felt compelled to show Rubezic a yellow card – due to the speed he comes in at, and because he comes steaming through the back of his man.

However, again, when you have players fully committed during a game of football, these collisions can happen.

I think a yellow card was an acceptable outcome, on balance.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi collide heads. Image: SNS.

As soon as Collum gave goal-kick, I suspected VAR review and penalty against MacKenzie had to be coming

Celtic would then have a penalty shout for handball against Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin.

The former Livingston captain would play the ball off Luis Palma, before the ball bounced back and hit his arm.

It would’ve been extremely harsh, and the ball actually appears to come off the arm of Palma first, so the referee’s call of no penalty was spot on.

Collum did, however, later award a penalty to the home team following a VAR review.

Jack MacKenzie was deemed to have fouled South Korean striker Oh – despite the referee initially awarding a goal-kick.

It was one of those tackles where it’s either an excellent block, or a foul, which was why I was bemused a goal-kick had been awarded.

Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-Gyu is taken down in the box by Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie. Image: Shutterstock.

As soon as a goal-kick was given, I knew the situation was shaping up for a penalty to be awarded.

I suspect referee Collum clearly saw the contact, and that MacKenzie didn’t win the ball, but knew VAR would allow him to review the situation again and reach the correct decision.

For me, it was a clear penalty. It was a clumsy challenge from Aberdeen player MacKenzie – and part of a dreadful performance from the Dons.

Not the way the Reds would have wanted to head into the international break.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

