Hundreds attend Transform Business Festival in Aberdeen

“Your network is your net worth” was the theme as Aberdeen’s business community gathered for the Transform Business Festival today.

The event at Aberdeen Science Centre aimed to connect local business owners, start-ups and support organisations to inspire and share knowledge.

Rob Law, chief executive of children’s luggage brand Trunki, shared his inspirational story of defying the odds in both life and business.

Eric Doyle, digital commercial strategist and Rose Owen, who runs the Wee Honesty Shed in Aberdeen spoke on the importance of meaningful networking.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen oil and gas worker Ben Leonard described his journey creating his Beast Gear gym brand, which he sold for millions.

Learning ‘crucial’ to growing business

The Transform festival was delivered by entrepreneurial support organisation Elevator and Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire in collaboration with the region’s’ councils.

The free event also included workshops from Google Digital Garage, fireside chats and an exhibition area.

The event, now in its second year, was attended by more than 250 people.

Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many entrepreneurs and partners to Transform for another stimulating event.

“The festival highlights Elevator and Business Gateway’s continued commitment to providing support to entrepreneurs across the region.

“Learning is crucial to building a business. Transform offers a chance to connect with and learn from the experiences of others.

“Elevator is proud to be able to facilitate this for the local business community and beyond.”