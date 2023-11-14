Hundreds attend Transform Business Festival in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds attend Transform Business Festival in Aberdeen

The founder of the Trunki children’s suitcase shared secrets to his success.

By Rob McLaren
Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan, left, with Rob Law, chief executive of children's luggage brand Trunki.
“Your network is your net worth” was the theme as Aberdeen’s business community gathered for the Transform Business Festival today.

The event at Aberdeen Science Centre aimed to connect local business owners, start-ups and support organisations to inspire and share knowledge.

Rob Law, chief executive of children’s luggage brand Trunki, shared his inspirational story of defying the odds in both life and business.

Eric Doyle, digital commercial strategist and Rose Owen, who runs the Wee Honesty Shed in Aberdeen spoke on the importance of meaningful networking.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen oil and gas worker Ben Leonard described his journey creating his Beast Gear gym brand, which he sold for millions.

Learning ‘crucial’ to growing business

The Transform festival was delivered by entrepreneurial support organisation Elevator and Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire in collaboration with the region’s’ councils.

The free event also included workshops from Google Digital Garage, fireside chats and an exhibition area.

The Transform Business Festival returned to Aberdeen. Image: Elevator

The event, now in its second year, was attended by more than 250 people.

Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many entrepreneurs and partners to Transform for another stimulating event.

“The festival highlights Elevator and Business Gateway’s continued commitment to providing support to entrepreneurs across the region.

“Learning is crucial to building a business. Transform offers a chance to connect with and learn from the experiences of others.

“Elevator is proud to be able to facilitate this for the local business community and beyond.”

