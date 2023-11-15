North and north-east winners at Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

Three chippers from across the north and north-east were among the winners at this year’s Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

Two businesses in Ullapool as well as one in Aviemore were recognised on the gala night in Glasgow.

The Seaforth, Deli-ca-sea Fish and Chip Shop and Happy Haggis all took home top prizes on Monday night.

The annual awards is run by Paramount Creative and has 24 categories. Judges travel across the country to visit the chip shops and determine their winners.

Award wins for Ullapool chippers

Ullapool-based shop The Seaforth was the winner of the best chippy north category.

The firm, owned by J&R Group, took to social media to celebrate its success.

A post on its Facebook post said: “Our outstanding team at The Seaforth has emerged victorious in the prestigious competition for best chippy.

“This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering dedication and passion of our talented staff.

“From our skilled chefs who create mouth-watering dishes to our friendly and attentive front of house team, each and every member of The Seaforth family contributed to this remarkable success.”

The firm was also highly recommended for the best fish supper in the north.

However it was another Ullapool firm, Deli-ca-sea Fish and Chip Shop, which took home top spot in the category.

The family-run firm, also took to social media to express its appreciation for its staff and customers.

David Mackenzie, who owns the chipper with his wife Mairi, said: “There are a few people that Mairi and I need to thank.

“First and foremost, the current Deli-ca-sea and DM Seafoods team -without these guys Deli-ca-sea certainly wouldn’t be what it is today.

“We also need to thank all our customers from near and far.

“Offering the best product that we can has always been at the core of our vision when we took the chippy on.

“To be recognised for that by you, the customer, is pretty awesome.”

Scottish Fish and Chip Awards success for Happy Haggis

Aviemore firm Happy Haggis took home for the best customer service across Scottish fish and chip shops.

The family-run business, which will celebrate its 50th birthday next year, is run by Simon Harkai and his wife Amanda.

On Facebook, the firm said: “So proud to announce we have won the best customer service award at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

“Super proud of our amazing team and what an incredible event. Thank you to our amazing customers for all your support.”