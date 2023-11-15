North and north-east winners at Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North and north-east winners at Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

The fish and chip shops were part of the 24 winners at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

By Alex Banks
Deli-ca-sea Fish and Chip Shop in Ullapool. Image: Google Maps.
Deli-ca-sea Fish and Chip Shop in Ullapool. Image: Google Maps.

Three chippers from across the north and north-east were among the winners at this year’s Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

Two businesses in Ullapool as well as one in Aviemore were recognised on the gala night in Glasgow.

The Seaforth, Deli-ca-sea Fish and Chip Shop and Happy Haggis all took home top prizes on Monday night.

The annual awards is run by Paramount Creative and has 24 categories. Judges travel across the country to visit the chip shops and determine their winners.

Award wins for Ullapool chippers

Ullapool-based shop The Seaforth was the winner of the best chippy north category.

The firm, owned by J&R Group, took to social media to celebrate its success.

A post on its Facebook post said: “Our outstanding team at The Seaforth has emerged victorious in the prestigious competition for best chippy.

“This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering dedication and passion of our talented staff.

“From our skilled chefs who create mouth-watering dishes to our friendly and attentive front of house team, each and every member of The Seaforth family contributed to this remarkable success.”

Seaforth staff members Michelle Cree, Sarah deKlerk, Bolton Chore, Jody Keating and Tristan Buchanan. Image: Heartland Media

The firm was also highly recommended for the best fish supper in the north.

However it was another Ullapool firm, Deli-ca-sea Fish and Chip Shop, which took home top spot in the category.

The family-run firm, also took to social media to express its appreciation for its staff and customers.

David Mackenzie, who owns the chipper with his wife Mairi, said: “There are a few people that Mairi and I need to thank.

“First and foremost, the current Deli-ca-sea and DM Seafoods team -without these guys Deli-ca-sea certainly wouldn’t be what it is today.

“We also need to thank all our customers from near and far.

“Offering the best product that we can has always been at the core of our vision when we took the chippy on.

“To be recognised for that by you, the customer, is pretty awesome.”

Scottish Fish and Chip Awards success for Happy Haggis

Aviemore firm Happy Haggis took home for the best customer service across Scottish fish and chip shops.

The family-run business, which will celebrate its 50th birthday next year, is run by Simon Harkai and his wife Amanda.

Happy Haggis Fish and Chip Shop. Aviemore.

On Facebook, the firm said: “So proud to announce we have won the best customer service award at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

“Super proud of our amazing team and what an incredible event. Thank you to our amazing customers for all your support.”

Conversation