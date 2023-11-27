Licence to Drill: North Sea workers take on James Bond TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Licence to Drill: North Sea workers take on James Bond TV show

The father-and-son team experience thrills that go with the job for the world's most famous superspy.

By Allister Thomas
Sam and James O'Neill turn on the style at the launch event for Amazon Prime's 007 show.
Sam and James O'Neill turn on the style at launch event for Amazon Prime's 007 show. Image: James O'Neill

A pair of North Sea riggers have taken time from life offshore for a James Bond superspy adventure.

Father-and-son team James and Sam O’Neil make up one of the teams in the new Amazon Prime show 007: Road to a Million.

It took them from Torridon in Scotland to the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, near Naples.

They were also required to climb on top of a moving train in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Sam and James O'Neill on Amazon's 007: Road to a Million.
Sam and James O’Neill on Amazon’s 007: Road to a Million. Image: Amazon Studios

It’s all a far cry from life in the North Sea for James, who has spent 15 years in the oil and gas sector, working on projects including Taqa’s Brae Bravo removal off Aberdeen.

Sam was inspired to follow his father’s path in the oil and gas sector in Aberdeen, and has since become a rigger on a dive support vessel for Boskalis.

In the TV show pairs are made to hunt for questions laid out by Brian Cox’s villainous character, The Controller.

Spending time with dad was the highlight for show contestant Sam O’Neil

Sam said: “I went on the show and did the whole adventure before I ever got a job offshore. I think it was just chatting with my dad while I was out doing all of the crazy stuff, the cool stories about the people he’s met, the places he’s seen and the things he’s done. It kind of motivated me to get my tickets and try and get a start.

He added: “Some of my favourite moments… it was just spending a lot of time with my dad. We were making up for a lot of lost time, with him being away (with work).

James and Sam race to catch a train in the Chilean desert. Image: Amazon Studios

‘They didn’t tell us it was Bond’

The pair regularly watch adventure shows at Christmas, which led to James applying for the show.

“They didn’t tell us it was James Bond until well into the audition stage,” he said, adding: “I think we were only told that at the point at which we signed the contract.

James and Sam at the launch event for the 007 show. Image: James O’Neil

“We just thought it was some kind of new adventure show that was out.

“When we found that out it was Bond that just took it to the next level, overwhelmed with excitement.

“I went back and watched every single James Bond film again just so I could brush up.”

Spoilers below

Brian Cox in 007: Road to a Million.
Brian Cox in 007: Road to a Million. Image: Amazon Studios

But their adventure won’t stop with Bond. James and Sam, 21, plan to go to central Asia, where James spent time when he was a little older than his son is now and intends to mark his 50th birthday there.

“I lived in Tajikistan and did a lot of overland travel,” James said, adding. “When we were in Chile, Sam’s driving this Land Rover through the desert and he’s like ‘this place looks like the moon’.

“It just totally reminded me of the Pamir Mountains (Tajikistan). And I was like ‘yeah, I’ve been in places like this before, son, you know, and I’d love to take you with me’.”

They’ll also be spending their TV show wwinnings on a family holiday in the Maldives.

North Sea to James Bond: ‘I love working offshore’

The pair live in Belfast but regularly travel to Aberdeen, where they both trained for their work in the North Sea.

They are considering buying a flat in the Granite City to accommodate their frequent visits.

TV fame and the cash won’t stop their work offshore.

James and Sam running across the desert in Chile.
James and Sam running across the desert in Chile. Image: Amazon Studios

James, who has spent most of his career in the North Sea and is originally from Dundee, said: “I absolutely love working offshore.

“I love jumping on a plane, jumping on a chopper and working on the back deck, just surrounded by the ocean. It gives me some alone time – time to reflect and get fit. I hit the gym every day when I’m offshore. On the beach I just get lazy and fat.”

Sam said: “When I began I thought it would just be a couple of trips, but I am really enjoying it. I love the lifestyle and amount of time you get off back at home. It’s a strong bond with the people you work with, I really felt welcomed by the people around me.”

More from Business

MusicMagpie has seen its shares slump after telecoms giant BT pulled out of talks to take over the refurbished electronics retailer (Nick Lylak/Alamy/PA)
BT backs out of musicMagpie takeover talks
The deal will be put to union members (PA)
Consultants reach deal with the Government which ‘could end strikes’
The boss of Santander said it was good news for the industry (Brian Capon/British Bankers’ Association/PA)
Santander boss says scrapping UK bankers’ bonus cap ‘good news’ for industry
St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.
Strike under way at Shell's St Fergus gas plant
Mairi Macdonald
How the Royal Bank of Scotland helps businesses grow in the Highlands and Islands
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and the Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron (Frank Augstein/PA)
UK-China relationship now different from Cameron’s ‘golden era’, says Sunak
Young couple looking at window display at estate agency
Rents rising as landlords quit north-east's private housing market
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers the keynote speech at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace (PA)
Sunak praises ‘highly skilled’ immigrant business chiefs at investment summit
Last year's overall champion from Gordie Begg, sold for £3,000 to Mackay’s Hotel, Wick.
Final call for Caithness Christmas show and sale entries
John Guthrie from Cuiltburn stood supreme champion in the lambs with a pair of home-bred, three-quarter Beltex.
LiveScot 2023: Crieff breeder leads the way in the prime lambs

Conversation