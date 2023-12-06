New acquisition for Aberdeenshire training firm AquaTerra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New acquisition for Aberdeenshire training firm AquaTerra

Bon-Accord Training will keep its name as it looks towards 'new opportunities'.

By Kelly Wilson
Charlie Cameron and Carol Gray celebrate their deal. Image: Due North Creatives
Aberdeenshire health and safety experts AquaTerra Training has acquired Bon-Accord Training.

Kintore-headquartered AquaTerra said the deal, for an undisclosed sum, “marks the start of an exciting new chapter for both companies”.

Bon Accord, which was founded in 1986, will maintain its existing name and there will be no change to staffing.

AquaTerra – which in June acquired a 50% stake in Oldmeldrum-based Polaris Learning – now has 41 employees in total, including nine at Bon Accord.

Charlie Cameron, managing director, AquaTerra, said: “Bon Accord Training are exceptional providers of plant and machinery training, with strong customer relationships and a collaborative mindset.

“They are our ideal match for a strategic partnership.

“With only a handful of shared clients, we will be able to mutually benefit from new opportunities, along with our partners Polaris Learning, as we collectively collate our resources and expertise to deliver exceptional learning experiences for our clients.”

‘Postive and exciting opportunity’

Bon Accord, based in Ellon Business Centre, is a provider of plant and machinery equipment courses in the UK.

It specialises in practical instruction and safety for a variety of material handling and plant equipment, including forklift trucks.

Clients include James Jones & Sons, WM Donald and RWG, some of whom have been partners for more than 25 years.

Bon Accord director Carol Gray said: “Our collaboration with Charlie and the team at AquaTerra Training over the years has been rewarding for us.

“We have similar values and beliefs when it comes to delivering innovative, practical training that delivers results for our clients.

“This is a positive and exciting opportunity for Bon Accord Training and our exceptional client base.

“Our alliance with AquaTerra will allow us to seize new opportunities, accelerate growth and strengthen the variety, depth and capacity of our training to meet the growing demand for our services.”

