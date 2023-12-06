New acquisition for Aberdeenshire training firm AquaTerra

Aberdeenshire health and safety experts AquaTerra Training has acquired Bon-Accord Training.

Kintore-headquartered AquaTerra said the deal, for an undisclosed sum, “marks the start of an exciting new chapter for both companies”.

Bon Accord, which was founded in 1986, will maintain its existing name and there will be no change to staffing.

AquaTerra – which in June acquired a 50% stake in Oldmeldrum-based Polaris Learning – now has 41 employees in total, including nine at Bon Accord.

Charlie Cameron, managing director, AquaTerra, said: “Bon Accord Training are exceptional providers of plant and machinery training, with strong customer relationships and a collaborative mindset.

“They are our ideal match for a strategic partnership.

“With only a handful of shared clients, we will be able to mutually benefit from new opportunities, along with our partners Polaris Learning, as we collectively collate our resources and expertise to deliver exceptional learning experiences for our clients.”

‘Postive and exciting opportunity’

Bon Accord, based in Ellon Business Centre, is a provider of plant and machinery equipment courses in the UK.

It specialises in practical instruction and safety for a variety of material handling and plant equipment, including forklift trucks.

Clients include James Jones & Sons, WM Donald and RWG, some of whom have been partners for more than 25 years.

Bon Accord director Carol Gray said: “Our collaboration with Charlie and the team at AquaTerra Training over the years has been rewarding for us.

“We have similar values and beliefs when it comes to delivering innovative, practical training that delivers results for our clients.

“This is a positive and exciting opportunity for Bon Accord Training and our exceptional client base.

“Our alliance with AquaTerra will allow us to seize new opportunities, accelerate growth and strengthen the variety, depth and capacity of our training to meet the growing demand for our services.”