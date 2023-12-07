Acquisition takes Aberdeen accountants closer to becoming ‘top 100 in UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Acquisition takes Aberdeen accountants closer to becoming ‘top 100 in UK’

The six-figure sum deal takes the total number of staff at Acumen Accountants to 38.

By Kelly Wilson
Graeme Munro & Ross Murray completing the acquisition. Image: Instinct Marketing
Graeme Munro & Ross Murray completing the acquisition. Image: Instinct Marketing

Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Acumen Accountants is expanding after swooping for Graeme Munro & Company.

The “six-figure sum” acquisition has also added new staff to Acumen Accountants headcount.

Four employees from Graeme Munro & Company are making the move to Portlethen-based Acumen Accountants, taking the total headcount there to 38.

‘Aspirations’ to become top 100 firm

Acumen managing director Ross Murray said the deal was another step towards ambitions to become one of the top firms in the UK.

Mr Murray said: “The acquisition of Graeme Munro & Co fits into our ambitious growth strategy, giving us a further foothold in Aberdeenshire.

“It will allow us to offer our services to an expanded client base, supporting local and rural businesses with first-class, tailored and flexible tax, accountancy and wealth services.

“Over the next twelve months, we expect to complete further mergers and acquisitions with aspirations to become one of the top 100 accounting firms across the UK.

“We have a fantastic team at Acumen, and I’m excited to build and expand the firm and collectively deliver the best possible service to all our existing and new clients.”

Retirement the catalyst for acquisition

The deal was driven by the decision of Graeme Munro to retire. The business has offices in both Cults and Keith.

He said: “In planning for retirement, my desire was to pass the business and my clients onto a local, professional firm where they would be well looked after.

“With Acumen I know they will be in safe hands.

“Our values are very much aligned and I know the team will continue to care for clients in the way they have come to expect and will benefit from the introduction of new technologies and expanded services.”

Established in 1994, Acumen has more than 2,000 clients across Scotland, the UK and abroad with offices also in Inverurie, Keith and Aberdeen.

