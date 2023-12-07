Acquisition takes Aberdeen accountants closer to becoming ‘top 100 in UK’

Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Acumen Accountants is expanding after swooping for Graeme Munro & Company.

The “six-figure sum” acquisition has also added new staff to Acumen Accountants headcount.

Four employees from Graeme Munro & Company are making the move to Portlethen-based Acumen Accountants, taking the total headcount there to 38.

‘Aspirations’ to become top 100 firm

Acumen managing director Ross Murray said the deal was another step towards ambitions to become one of the top firms in the UK.

Mr Murray said: “The acquisition of Graeme Munro & Co fits into our ambitious growth strategy, giving us a further foothold in Aberdeenshire.

“It will allow us to offer our services to an expanded client base, supporting local and rural businesses with first-class, tailored and flexible tax, accountancy and wealth services.

“Over the next twelve months, we expect to complete further mergers and acquisitions with aspirations to become one of the top 100 accounting firms across the UK.

“We have a fantastic team at Acumen, and I’m excited to build and expand the firm and collectively deliver the best possible service to all our existing and new clients.”

Retirement the catalyst for acquisition

The deal was driven by the decision of Graeme Munro to retire. The business has offices in both Cults and Keith.

He said: “In planning for retirement, my desire was to pass the business and my clients onto a local, professional firm where they would be well looked after.

“With Acumen I know they will be in safe hands.

“Our values are very much aligned and I know the team will continue to care for clients in the way they have come to expect and will benefit from the introduction of new technologies and expanded services.”

Established in 1994, Acumen has more than 2,000 clients across Scotland, the UK and abroad with offices also in Inverurie, Keith and Aberdeen.