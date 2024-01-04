New coffee trailer to open in Aberdeen after couple’s horsebox transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New coffee trailer to open in Aberdeen after couple’s horsebox transformation

The husband-and-wife team found inspiration from a trip to London and haven't looked back since.

By Alex Banks
A new coffee trailer will open in Aberdeen this month. Image: Andy Lancaster
A new coffee trailer will open in Aberdeen this month. Image: Andy Lancaster

A new coffee trailer is set to open in Aberdeen after a husband and wife transformed an old horsebox.

The Roost, owned by Eve Morrison and husband Ewan, will be located on Riverside Drive.

Following its transformation, the trailer will now serve hot drinks including specialty coffees as well as bakes and pastries.

The couple are now focused on “perfecting what’s on offer” before they open to the public this month.

How London trip inspired idea behind The Roost

Eve has always wanted to open a cafe – which she said had seemed impossible.

However, a trip to London with Ewan would soon change everything.

Eve said: “I’ve dreamt of sharing my love for coffee and food but as a student I had to put those thoughts to the back of my head.

“In London we came across a little garden hut which sold toasties and coffees and I was absolutely set I wanted something similar.

“It was something which would be possible to take on without having to ret a big unit yet.

Even and Ewan Morrison inside their coffee trailer.
Eve and Ewan Morrison transformed the horsebox into The Roost trailer. Image: Andy Lancaster

“We shopped around and had a look at different ways of doing it but there aren’t many sheds or hatches in Aberdeen to move into.

“Instead we switched our focus to a van or trailer and after trying out a few came across this horsebox in Leeds.

“It was perfect for what we wanted to do and that put us on the road to where we are today.”

The Roost will use coffee beans supplied by Aberdeen speciality roastery Long Walk.

Soft launch success

The coffee trailer operated a “soft launch day” last month in order to gauge the number of customers.

Eve said: “It was an amazing turnout and we saw a lot of love from customers on the day.

“More than 50 people showed up which we see as successful – we’re only just getting started.

“It felt like a big rush at times but was a perfect trial run and showed us what went well and what we can work on.

A picture of a The Roost barista pouring a coffee
Specialty coffee beans will come from Aberdeen roastery Long Walk. Image: Andy Lancaster

“To be able to open, even for just a day, felt like a really big moment. I’m looking forward to more of the same once we’re in full motion.”

As the opening date target of early January is upon us, Eve said she feels both nerves and excitement.

She added: “The project is this close now and it’s very exciting but of course it’s nerve-wracking too.

“We have sorted all of our council licenses so it’s all down to us to make sure everything is perfect.”

