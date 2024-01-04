New coffee trailer to open in Aberdeen after couple’s horsebox transformation

A new coffee trailer is set to open in Aberdeen after a husband and wife transformed an old horsebox.

The Roost, owned by Eve Morrison and husband Ewan, will be located on Riverside Drive.

Following its transformation, the trailer will now serve hot drinks including specialty coffees as well as bakes and pastries.

The couple are now focused on “perfecting what’s on offer” before they open to the public this month.

How London trip inspired idea behind The Roost

Eve has always wanted to open a cafe – which she said had seemed impossible.

However, a trip to London with Ewan would soon change everything.

Eve said: “I’ve dreamt of sharing my love for coffee and food but as a student I had to put those thoughts to the back of my head.

“In London we came across a little garden hut which sold toasties and coffees and I was absolutely set I wanted something similar.

“It was something which would be possible to take on without having to ret a big unit yet.

“We shopped around and had a look at different ways of doing it but there aren’t many sheds or hatches in Aberdeen to move into.

“Instead we switched our focus to a van or trailer and after trying out a few came across this horsebox in Leeds.

“It was perfect for what we wanted to do and that put us on the road to where we are today.”

The Roost will use coffee beans supplied by Aberdeen speciality roastery Long Walk.

Soft launch success

The coffee trailer operated a “soft launch day” last month in order to gauge the number of customers.

Eve said: “It was an amazing turnout and we saw a lot of love from customers on the day.

“More than 50 people showed up which we see as successful – we’re only just getting started.

“It felt like a big rush at times but was a perfect trial run and showed us what went well and what we can work on.

“To be able to open, even for just a day, felt like a really big moment. I’m looking forward to more of the same once we’re in full motion.”

As the opening date target of early January is upon us, Eve said she feels both nerves and excitement.

She added: “The project is this close now and it’s very exciting but of course it’s nerve-wracking too.

“We have sorted all of our council licenses so it’s all down to us to make sure everything is perfect.”