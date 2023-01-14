Exclusive: Inflation and supply issues ‘an ongoing challenge’ for Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams after stellar year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusive: Inflation and supply issues ‘an ongoing challenge’ for Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams after stellar year

By Keith Findlay
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 10:20 am
l-r Gray & Adams joint managing directors James and Peter Gray. Image: Genoa Black
l-r Gray & Adams joint managing directors James and Peter Gray. Image: Genoa Black

Fraserburgh company Gray & Adams (G&A) has followed up an another year of prestigious award successes by announcing a healthy set of annual results.

The family-owned engineering firm came into 2023 on a high.

Its joint managing directors, brothers James and Peter Gray, 67 and 64 respectively, were made OBEs in the New Year Honours List.

And G&A, whose refrigerated rigids and trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK, also scooped one of the top gongs at an industry awards ceremony.

It came away with the refrigerated trailer of the year title for a seventh consecutive year.

Latest honours bolster company’s impressive list of achievements

Previous accolades for G&A include a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in April 2020, and a posthumous lifetime achievement award for Jim Gray, the company’s late founder.

Mr Gray senior died in February 2021, aged 86, following a short illness and within eight weeks of losing his wife of 66 years, Norma.

G&A’s results for the 12 months to April 30 2022 show pre-tax profits rose to just over £8.5 million, from £8 million the year before.

Sales raced ahead by more than 14% in the latest period, to £170.6 million, with the company crediting its workforce and business model, as well as the success of its products.

Made in Fraserburgh: Gray & Adams builds refrigerated trailers for a raft of major retailers, including Aldi. Image: Genoa Black

The 2021-22 trading figures also reflect the company’s recovery from Covid disruption.

James Gray said: “The financial year to April 2022 marks the first full year of uninterrupted production after the Covid lockdowns that had an impact at the start of the previous financial year.

“The business continued to navigate through the various challenges caused by the pandemic and has seen another successful year, which is a credit to the commitment shown by the workforce.”

A Warburtons trailer built by Gray and Adams. Image: Tim Andrew

G&A expects strong levels of activity to continue, James Gray said.

But he added: “We are mindful of the impact from both price inflation and supply issues which are an ongoing challenge.

“We continue to build for the future with a multi-phase investment project in Fraserburgh which has seen the completion of a brand new 10-bay multifunctional facility, which is now operational and providing a benefit to the business.”

The business continued to navigate through the various challenges caused by the pandemic and has seen another successful year, which is a credit to the commitment shown by the workforce."

James Gray, joint managing director, Gray & Adams.

James Gray, joint managing director, Gray & Adams.

Peter Gray added the firm was also nearing the completion of a new accident repair facility for car and commercial vehicles, and this would be up and running very soon.

The two brothers hailed sales and profits averaging £156 million and £7.7 million respectively over the past three years as “reasonable considering the challenges that have impacted the group”.

‘Sizable’ order book

They also highlighted a “sizeable” order book at the start of 2023, with a varied product mix.

The pair expect present levels of activity to continue “as we navigate our way through the current UK economic challenges”.

G&A, founded in 1957,  employed 744 people during 2022.

Aerial view of Gray & Adams’ headquarters in Fraserburgh.

The company’s lorry bodywork and trailers dominate the market and are used by household names such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Iceland and the Co-op.

Jim Gray’s vision, energy and drive built the firm from humble roots as a car body repair workshop at 43 School Street in 1957 into one of the UK’s leading family-owned manufacturing businesses.

As well as its current headquarters on Shore Road, Fraserburgh, G&A also has production facilities in Dunfermline, Belfast and Doncaster.

