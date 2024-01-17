North-east architect joins her dad on the board at Churchill Homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east architect joins her dad on the board at Churchill Homes

Aimee Pirie says she's thrilled to be creating new homes for the family business.

By Keith Findlay
Aimee Pirie and her dad, Gordon Pirie, of Churchill Homes.
Aimee Pirie and her dad, Gordon Pirie, of Churchill Homes. Image: Big Partnership

North-east property developer Churchill Homes has appointed Aimee Pirie, daughter of founder Gordon Pirie, to the newly created role of creative director.

The firm hailed the newest member of its boardroom team as “an accomplished architect with a keen vision for design and fresh perspectives on luxury living”.

She aims to lead Churchill into a “new contemporary phase”, it added.

Churchill’s new creative director designed homes for its latest project

Ms Pirie’s work for the company to date can be seen at its newest site at South Ythsie, near Tarves, Aberdeenshire, a development of 10 homes in the firm’s Caim Collection.

An earlier development of nine four-bedroom homes at North Ythsie sold out.

Churchill highlighted “considerable interest” in the latest phase, which launches this weekend.

I look forward to driving new growth in a business my father started more than three decades ago.”

Ms Pirie said: “Joining the family business has been a great desire of mine for many years, since I started my career as an architectural assistant.

“I look forward to driving new growth in a business my father started more than three decades ago.”

I have designed each house as if it were my own and I’d want to live there myself.”

She added: “While honouring tradition and preserving my dad’s legacy, I want to create luxurious homes that not only reflect our heritage but also resonate with the lifestyle and sustainable needs our clients seek.

“I have designed each house as if it were my own and I’d want to live there myself.

“My vision is to take our classic style and transform it into something that caters to today’s homeowners’ needs by blending timeless design with functional modernity and sustainability.”

One of the existing homes at North Ythsie.
One of Churchill’s homes at North Ythsie. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Mr Pirie said: “Aimee’s appointment is key to retaining our legacy of delivering exceptional homes, whilst growing a family business that transcends generations.

“With her on board and her expertise as an architect, the company is poised to redefine high-end property in the north-east.”

Inside one of Churchill's luxury homes at North Ythsie.
Inside one of Churchill’s luxury homes at North Ythsie. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Mr Pirie founded Aberdeen-based Churchill in 1989. Within a few years the company was doing all of its own construction, design and development.

It later went back to its roots by using outside contractors for the construction work.

The firm has built homes over the past 35 years at locations across Aberdeen city and shire.

