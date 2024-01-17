North-east architect joins her dad on the board at Churchill Homes

North-east property developer Churchill Homes has appointed Aimee Pirie, daughter of founder Gordon Pirie, to the newly created role of creative director.

The firm hailed the newest member of its boardroom team as “an accomplished architect with a keen vision for design and fresh perspectives on luxury living”.

She aims to lead Churchill into a “new contemporary phase”, it added.

Churchill’s new creative director designed homes for its latest project

Ms Pirie’s work for the company to date can be seen at its newest site at South Ythsie, near Tarves, Aberdeenshire, a development of 10 homes in the firm’s Caim Collection.

An earlier development of nine four-bedroom homes at North Ythsie sold out.

Churchill highlighted “considerable interest” in the latest phase, which launches this weekend.

Ms Pirie said: “Joining the family business has been a great desire of mine for many years, since I started my career as an architectural assistant.

“I look forward to driving new growth in a business my father started more than three decades ago.”

She added: “While honouring tradition and preserving my dad’s legacy, I want to create luxurious homes that not only reflect our heritage but also resonate with the lifestyle and sustainable needs our clients seek.

“I have designed each house as if it were my own and I’d want to live there myself.

“My vision is to take our classic style and transform it into something that caters to today’s homeowners’ needs by blending timeless design with functional modernity and sustainability.”

Mr Pirie said: “Aimee’s appointment is key to retaining our legacy of delivering exceptional homes, whilst growing a family business that transcends generations.

“With her on board and her expertise as an architect, the company is poised to redefine high-end property in the north-east.”

Mr Pirie founded Aberdeen-based Churchill in 1989. Within a few years the company was doing all of its own construction, design and development.

It later went back to its roots by using outside contractors for the construction work.

The firm has built homes over the past 35 years at locations across Aberdeen city and shire.