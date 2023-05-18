New creative ‘hub’ opens in west end of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New creative ‘hub’ opens in west end of Aberdeen

City firm FortyTwo Studio hopes it will keep young creative talent in the region.

By Keith Findlay
Mark Kemp, managing director and owner, FortyTwo Studio
Mark Kemp, managing director and owner, FortyTwo Studio. Image: FortyTwo Studio

The owner of an Aberdeen design agency has thrown open the doors of its new west end offices to encourage young creative talent to stay in the north-east.

Brand and digital specialist FortyTwo Studio recently moved into 35 Mid Stocket Road.

With room to spare, owner and managing director Mark Kemp wanted to make it a co-working hub for the creative industries.

He is now launching it as a creative base for young people starting out in the sector.

‘Our solid commitment’

Alongside two refurbished self-contained spaces for like-minded businesses, the building will host a photography studio available for hire.

Mr Kemp said: “I see this as our solid commitment to advancing the region’s creative impact.

“Called simply 35, it is a co-working hub for the creative industries. It’s a place to let established practitioners, start-ups and students nurture their businesses and careers.”

Interior of FortyTwo Studio's office in Aberdeen.
FortyTwo Studio’s new Aberdeen home has space for others to get creative. Image: FortyTwo Studio

He added: “New clients at FortyTwo and an expanding team meant a move was on the cards for the business.

“However, I also saw an opportunity to lay the foundations for a more collaborative creative community.

“We aim to support the next generation of talent by deepening our collaboration with universities and colleges. We want to show there is real scope to carve a career in the commercial creative sector in the north-east.”

Mr Kemp in FortyTwo Studio's new office in Aberdeen.
Mr Kemp shows off FortyTwo Studio’s new home in Aberdeen. Image: FortyTwo Studio

Mr Kemp continued: “By creating this collaborative hub, we can offer students real-life industry experience through projects and opportunities that build their individual areas of expertise.”

The firm’s motives are not entirely altruistic, it’s owner said, adding: “FortyTwo has a vested interest in building the creative young talent in the region and this is the perfect way to play a part in doing that.”

He bought the former Beechgrove Church Hall in late 2019 but Covid delayed his plans for it.

‘Brutalist’ design

The property was built in 1965. It shares the same architects, Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects, who designed Trinity Hall on Holburn Street.

Both buildings have been described as fine examples of “brutalist” architecture, which has its roots in the 1950s.

Following an internal refit by 1Call, Polka and CKG Joinery, FortyTwo’s team moved from their old Crown Street premises into the company’s new home earlier this year.

FortyTwo has a vested interest in building the creative young talent in the region and this is the perfect way to play a part in doing that.”

Mark Kemp, FortyTwo Studio

Mr Kemp, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, launched his business in late 2015.

The former Elevator Awards finalist now employs 11 people and specialises in brand development and strategy.

Its Scotland-wide clients include Aquascot, Upper Dysart Larder, Tinto, Outlaw Rum, RGU, Scotia Homes and Spirit Energy.

Mr Kemp is also a co-founder of Conscious Leaders Scotland, a group of socially-conscious business owners and thought leaders.

