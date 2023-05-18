New creative ‘hub’ opens in west end of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of an Aberdeen design agency has thrown open the doors of its new west end offices to encourage young creative talent to stay in the north-east.

Brand and digital specialist FortyTwo Studio recently moved into 35 Mid Stocket Road.

With room to spare, owner and managing director Mark Kemp wanted to make it a co-working hub for the creative industries.

He is now launching it as a creative base for young people starting out in the sector.

‘Our solid commitment’

Alongside two refurbished self-contained spaces for like-minded businesses, the building will host a photography studio available for hire.

Mr Kemp said: “I see this as our solid commitment to advancing the region’s creative impact.

“Called simply 35, it is a co-working hub for the creative industries. It’s a place to let established practitioners, start-ups and students nurture their businesses and careers.”

He added: “New clients at FortyTwo and an expanding team meant a move was on the cards for the business.

“However, I also saw an opportunity to lay the foundations for a more collaborative creative community.

“We aim to support the next generation of talent by deepening our collaboration with universities and colleges. We want to show there is real scope to carve a career in the commercial creative sector in the north-east.”

Mr Kemp continued: “By creating this collaborative hub, we can offer students real-life industry experience through projects and opportunities that build their individual areas of expertise.”

The firm’s motives are not entirely altruistic, it’s owner said, adding: “FortyTwo has a vested interest in building the creative young talent in the region and this is the perfect way to play a part in doing that.”

He bought the former Beechgrove Church Hall in late 2019 but Covid delayed his plans for it.

‘Brutalist’ design

The property was built in 1965. It shares the same architects, Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects, who designed Trinity Hall on Holburn Street.

Both buildings have been described as fine examples of “brutalist” architecture, which has its roots in the 1950s.

Following an internal refit by 1Call, Polka and CKG Joinery, FortyTwo’s team moved from their old Crown Street premises into the company’s new home earlier this year.

Mr Kemp, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, launched his business in late 2015.

The former Elevator Awards finalist now employs 11 people and specialises in brand development and strategy.

Its Scotland-wide clients include Aquascot, Upper Dysart Larder, Tinto, Outlaw Rum, RGU, Scotia Homes and Spirit Energy.

Mr Kemp is also a co-founder of Conscious Leaders Scotland, a group of socially-conscious business owners and thought leaders.