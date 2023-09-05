Union Terrace Gardens refurb soars above £30 million while art gallery revamp costs finally revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Terrace Gardens refurb soars above £30 million while art gallery revamp costs finally revealed

The neighbouring projects were both plagued by delays and last-minute price renegotiations.

By Alastair Gossip
A young girl called Ava and her step-mum Jennifer Matthews playing on the grass at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen
Work in Union Terrace Gardens rolled into August, when the lawn was finally opened to the public. Ava and her step-mum Jennifer Matthews make the most of it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Millions more has been added to the costs of refurbishing Union Terrace Gardens and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Council chiefs have lifted the lid on a confidential settlement struck with contractors McLaughlin and Harvey to keep the gallery row out of court.

Meanwhile, the price of the UTG project has soared upwards of £30 million.

And now the extra financial burden for the cash-strapped local authority has been laid bare in a new report by top officials.

But millions scraped from the price of a new city school will cushion the blow.

Union Terrace Gardens: Final cost soars from £25.7 million to £32.2 million

When it was eventually agreed upon, after decades of rowing, the Union Terrace Gardens revamp was initially expected to cost £25.7 million.

Inflation, global crises and the Covid pandemic were later blamed for driving the price up to £29.8 million.

Sunseekers have returned to Union Terrace Gardens this summer. But now the final costs have been revealed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sunseekers have returned to Union Terrace Gardens this summer. But now the final costs have been revealed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Now, chief capital officer John Wilson has revealed the already-inflated price has been forced up again.

Despite the last-minute eight-month postponement of the grand reopening of UTG, contractor Balfour Beatty has negotiated an additional £2.35 million now the gardens have reopened.

But that was before, as Mr Wilson puts it, “necessary variations instructed and claims throughout the project” were considered.

The council and Balfour Beatty – which was forced to apologise in June 2021 for the granite-gate fury – have agreed the final cost of Union Terrace Gardens should be £32.2 million.

This one final price hike comes eight months after the rushed pre-Christmas opening of the gardens last year.

Aberdeen Art Gallery: Legal wrangle drives final cost up to £36.4 million

Meanwhile, years after the reopening of Aberdeen Art Gallery, the full cost has been revealed.

King Charles officially opened the new-look Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2021. The final costs are enough to make anyone need a cuppa. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
King Charles officially opened the new-look Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2021. The final costs are enough to make anyone need a cuppa. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Extensive renovation work at the A-listed Victorian venue began in 2015.

It took two years longer than hoped to reopen in November 2019.

And McLaughlin and Harvey and the council were at loggerheads for another two years before, finally, a court date was set.

The details of the case have, until now, remained secret.

But in his report prepared for the city finance committee, Mr Wilson has revealed all as he tries to balance the books.

Asking for an additional £1.8 million from contingency budgets, the project now appears to have cost £36.4 million all-in.

The job was first agreed at £30 million.

Chief capital officer Wilson wrote: “Members will recall that a dispute had crystallised between the council and the contractor for the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

“Prior to the Court of Session appearance an agreed settlement was reached to settle all outstanding issues.

“To this end, a confidential settlement agreement was agreed in accordance with governance protocol.

“Now that a year has passed it is considered appropriate that the project expenditure is consolidated and the capital aspect of the project is concluded.”

Both of the council settlements, with Balfour Beatty and McLaughlin and Harvey, have been backed by external legal advisors.

Savings from Riverbank School renegotiation cushion the blow

And, they will be covered by savings made in Tillydrone.

Facing paying millions more for a replacement Riverbank School, the council scrapped their agreed contract and went back to the market to look at other options.

Europe-conquering Dons captain Willie Miller got the ball rolling at the Tillydrone Cruyff Court site in August, as Kiara Coutts, David Suttie, and councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill watch on. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Europe-conquering Dons captain Willie Miller got the ball rolling at the Tillydrone Cruyff Court site, as Kiara Coutts, David Suttie, and councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill watch on. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Already, money clawed back has been used to cover increased costs of the Willie Miller Cruyff Court sports pitch to be built next to the new primary.

But now, Mr Wilson is asking councillors to put another £4.2 million into the local authority’s contingencies.

Meanwhile, £300,000 not spent on the new Milltimber School could go towards the expected cost of temporary classrooms at Bucksburn Academy.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation