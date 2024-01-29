Ross County fan view: Let’s hope Celtic display is a turning point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Let’s hope Celtic display is a turning point

Loss of early goal had Staggies fans fearing the worst but County stood firm at Celtic Park.

By Peter Mackay
George Wickens. Image: SNS
George Wickens. Image: SNS

When Alistair Johnson’s skew-whiff touch on the ball evaded Will Nightingale and agonisingly trickled past a stranded George Wickens, those brave Ross County supporters who forked out £33 for a ticket to Celtic Park were wondering why they bothered.

That really could, and probably should, have been the beginning of a long and bruising afternoon for the Staggies.

After two below-par performances against Aberdeen and Partick Thistle, this match did have many Staggies fearing the worst.

To much surprise, and despite facing up against the champions in their own backyard, Derek Adams’ side put on their best display in a long while in the 1-0 defeat.

Ross County deserved a point

Loick Ayina in action for Ross County against Celtic.
Loick Ayina in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

It is not often you get the chance to leave Celtic Park feeling positive as an away supporter, and it’s even more rare that it can be confidently said that a point was more than deserved.

Despite much of the Central Belt media coverage of this clash focusing on how poor Celtic were, credit must be heavily awarded to that Ross County side.

Derek set his team up bravely, packing the midfield instead of the defence.

The distance between lines was near perfect, meaning Brendan Rodgers’ side didn’t find any sort of rhythm throughout the 90 minutes.

That display should have been commended more favourably, even more so when the Highland side consisted of seven loanees and four debutantes.

They only met each other at the start of the week, never mind having played football together.

It is all fine and well talking about the level of performance, but at the end of the day, the match was lost despite a superhero-like effort from George Wickens, which included a double penalty save.

The level of effort will count for nothing unless it can be backed up at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday.

In what is a massively important match, the same levels of performance must be reached as were on Saturday.

This is a chance for Derek Adams to get things back on track properly and, most importantly, get the supporters back onside.

