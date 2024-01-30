Diageo boss on reopening ‘iconic’ Islay whisky distillery Port Ellen after 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo boss on reopening ‘iconic’ Islay whisky distillery Port Ellen after 40 years

Diageo has also confirmed more than £230 million worth of investment in its scotch whisky, including in the north-east.

By Alex Banks
Port Ellen distillery.
Port Ellen distillery. Image: Diageo

Diageo’s scotch whisky distillation has returned to its Port Ellen distillery on Islay for the first time in 40 years.

Port Ellen, which shut in 1983, is well into preparations ahead of its public opening in March, according to Diageo’s president of global supply chain Ewan Andrew.

The re-opening, which is the “final piece” of the Diageo £185 million investment in whisky tourism, will include a visitor centre.

Mr Andrew also confirmed ongoing investments of more than £230m, increasing distillery capacity as well as decarbonising its sites.

Official process underway at ‘iconic’ Port Ellen distillery

Mr Andrew said Port Ellen is one of Diageo’s “most iconic” scotch whisky distilleries and has confidence in its success.

He said: “I’m very excited about Port Ellen, I think it’s the last piece of our £185m scotch investment.

“It closed in 1983, so to reopen it is a big deal – it’s one of the most iconic distilleries.

“We’re starting the official process ahead of opening to the public, it is great to see whisky travel to the island again.”

Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s global supply chain and procurement president and chief sustainability officer. Image: Diageo

Mr Andrew has also hinted at further investments across the north-east and islands with announcements expected in the coming months.

He said: “We’re investing heavily in increasing capacity as well as decarbonising sites by putting in biomass boilers.

“A lot of money is also going towards taking sites back up to seven days a week from five.

“There are a lot more exciting things happening in the north-east soon but we’re keeping them under wraps for the moment.

“Scotch whisky is one of Diageo’s biggest players, so we want to make sure we are prepared for decades to come.”

‘Challenging’ quarter for Diageo

Mr Andrew said it has been a challenging period for the company, however he remains positive about improvements.

He said: “Scotch is down 10% in net sales, which is mainly due to the 25% decrease in sales in Latin America.

“Now we need to focus on marketing and advertising and I’m positive that we will see sequential improvements.

“The second half of the year is predicted to be better than the first – although we’re still anticipating our Latin America numbers to remain down by 10-20%.”

Diageo counts Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness among its brands.

In November, its shares plummeted around 15%, wiping more than £10 billion off its market value.

Shares were down a further 2% in this morning’s trading.

