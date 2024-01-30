Aviemore Husky sled rally organiser ‘could put race on for quarter of price in England’ as 40-year tradition axed

Aviemore has hosted its 40th and final Husky sled dog rally.

The much-loved annual event at Glenmore, next to Loch Morlich, has been axed due to rising fees for the forest trails through the Cairngorms.

Around 100 teams and mushers took part in the Sibernian Husky Club of Great Britain’s race yesterday.

Organiser Pete Jones told The Press and Journal: “I can put a race on in England (through the Forestry Commission) for a quarter of the price I can put one on in Scotland.”

The 51-year-old has been racing for the past 26 years and said the end of the event is “a shame for Aviemore.”

He added: “It was a great weekend of racing and was well supported by competitors and spectators, so it was enjoyable.

“It means something, not just to me, but everybody that has ever raced here.”

Mr Jones, who owns 32 dogs – 26 of which are Huskies – says the Aviemore leg is a “prestigious event” and brings back “old faces” who do not race anymore and visit for “nostalgia” purposes.

Aviemore rally axed due to Forestry and Land Scotland fees

The sales manager took over organising the event in 2018 and blames the cost on Forestry and Land Scotland’s “stringent” payment system, which charges the same fee for all events.

He explained: “Because our entry fees are kept quite low, we would have to put our fees up to cover the costs of the Forestry and Land Scotland, so it’s finding that balance at the minute with getting the costing right to put races on in Scotland.

With the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain being non-profit and there to promote the breed, Mr Jones said the Forestry and Land Scotland’s pricing is “quite expensive”.

However, despite the Highland race ending, Mr Smith does not rule out it returning north of the border.

“There needs to be discussions on their (Forestry and Land Scotland) pricing system to allow us to afford it.”

‘Aware from an early stage of the charges that we apply’

A spokesman for Forestry and Land Scotland added: “Everyone organising an event on the land that we manage is aware from an early stage of the charges that we apply.

“These were developed with a number of national sporting bodies to produce an events agreement and is a fair and transparent charging structure that is consistent with Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“These charges are used to cover staff administration time in managing the impact of larger events in areas such as parking, signage, environment and the safety of other visitors and helping to cover the rising costs of maintaining the facilities used.”

Best pictures from Aviemore’s final sled dog rally