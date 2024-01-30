Aviemore Husky sled rally organiser ‘could put race on for quarter of price in England’ as 40-year tradition axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aviemore Husky sled rally organiser ‘could put race on for quarter of price in England’ as 40-year tradition axed

The annual dog race has been cancelled due to rising costs, which Peter Jones says are "expensive" in Scotland.

Dogs racing.
The 40th - and final - anniversary Husky sled rally took place in Aviemore yesterday. Image: Paul Campbell.
By Katherine Ferries

Aviemore has hosted its 40th and final Husky sled dog rally.

The much-loved annual event at Glenmore, next to Loch Morlich, has been axed due to rising fees for the forest trails through the Cairngorms.

Around 100 teams and mushers took part in the Sibernian Husky Club of Great Britain’s race yesterday.

Dogs racing.
Sled dog teams racing in the Aviemore Husky sled dog rally yesterday. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs racing.
It was heart-pounding action as sled dog teams dashed through the Aviemore wilderness. Image: Paul Campbell.

Organiser Pete Jones told The Press and Journal: “I can put a race on in England (through the Forestry Commission) for a quarter of the price I can put one on in Scotland.”

The 51-year-old has been racing for the past 26 years and said the end of the event is “a shame for Aviemore.”

He added: “It was a great weekend of racing and was well supported by competitors and spectators, so it was enjoyable.

“It means something, not just to me, but everybody that has ever raced here.”

Mr Jones, who owns 32 dogs – 26 of which are Huskies – says the Aviemore leg is a “prestigious event” and brings back “old faces” who do not race anymore and visit for “nostalgia” purposes.

Aviemore rally axed due to Forestry and Land Scotland fees

The sales manager took over organising the event in 2018 and blames the cost on Forestry and Land Scotland’s “stringent” payment system, which charges the same fee for all events.

He explained: “Because our entry fees are kept quite low, we would have to put our fees up to cover the costs of the Forestry and Land Scotland, so it’s finding that balance at the minute with getting the costing right to put races on in Scotland.

With the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain being non-profit and there to promote the breed, Mr Jones said the Forestry and Land Scotland’s pricing is “quite expensive”.

However, despite the Highland race ending, Mr Smith does not rule out it returning north of the border.

“There needs to be discussions on their (Forestry and Land Scotland) pricing system to allow us to afford it.”

‘Aware from an early stage of the charges that we apply’

A spokesman for Forestry and Land Scotland added: “Everyone organising an event on the land that we manage is aware from an early stage of the charges that we apply.

“These were developed with a number of national sporting bodies to produce an events agreement and is a fair and transparent charging structure that is consistent with Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“These charges are used to cover staff administration time in managing the impact of larger events in areas such as parking, signage, environment and the safety of other visitors and helping to cover the rising costs of maintaining the facilities used.”

Best pictures from Aviemore’s final sled dog rally

Adults and children petting dogs.
Children and adults bonding over fluffy cuddles and playful moments. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dog looking into camera.
A dog looks into the camera. Image: Paul Campbell.
Woman sitting with two dogs.
Musher Karen Jones is pictures with 13-week old pups Heinz Beanz and Indiana Jones. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dog lying down.
A Husky finds solace in a peaceful nap. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs running.
There were spectacular scenes of speed and skill at the event. Image: Paul Campbell.
Person embracing dog.
A musher cuddles her dog after the race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dog licking woman's face.
Sharon Grocock from Sheffield cuddles one of the next generation of racing dogs, 12-week old Rascal. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs racing.
The dogs race through the Highlands. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs racing.
Teams of canines and their mushers once again went head-to-head in a heated race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dog with tongue sticking out beside woman.
Eyes sparkling with delight, this Siberian Husky grins from ear to ear. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs racing.
Teams put their resilience to the test. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs racing.
Around 100 teams took part in the 40th anniversary rally. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dog lying in cage.
A Husky patiently poised for the signal. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dog standing up.
This Husky has different coloured eyes. Image: Paul Campbell.
Dogs standing up in a cage.
Huskies waiting for action. Image: Paul Campbell.

