Elgin nurse swaps one needle for another by taking on craft shop

An Elgin nurse has decided to swap one needle for another after becoming the new owner of a craft store.

After around 29 years of nursing, Fiona Morran has made the switch from Dr Gray’s Hospital to Bee Crafty on South Street.

After her husband, Kenny, took ill and becoming disheartened with nursing – she decided it was time for a career change.

The 48-year-old, will now receive mentoring from former Bee Crafty owner Sally Gibb, who has now retired.

How Bee Crafty has taken Fiona Morran from nursing to knitting

Fiona believes now is the time to pursue something different after more than 20 years in the Elgin hospital.

She said: “For the past two years my husband Kenny has been unwell. I decided life was too short and it was time to pursue something different.

“I’m not a huge crafter to be honest but I was looking to run my own business and this opportunity came about.”

Fiona’s husband Kenny also owns a business in the Moray town, running Elgin Shoe Repair.

She’s looking forward to the new challenge and is hoping to learn on-the-go, with her two staff keeping her right.

Fiona added: “I’m really excited to meet new people who will be able to teach me what Bee Crafty needs to be a success.

“The two staff who work here will continue under myself and that will definitely help in the day-to-day running.

“I’m also terrified I might be buying all the stock and no one will want it. The shop has been closed for a month and there have been rumours it shut down completely.”

The business offers different crafting materials and Fiona will ask customers what they’d like it to stock.

‘Nursing has changed’

Fiona believes nursing “isn’t what it used to be” – despite loving the practical side of her nursing role.

After qualifying at the age of 20, she spent around 9 years in Aberdeen before making the move to Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

Fiona said: “I did my training in Aberdeen and then stayed there for a while, which I absolutely loved.

“When I moved to Elgin I was dealing with medical aspects, before specialising in the stroke ward.

“I’ve just found myself disheartened with nursing in the past few months and at Christmas time I started looking for something else. It’s been a really quick transition.”