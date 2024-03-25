Waste firm adds city jobs after winning £300,000 Port of Aberdeen contract

Waste management and recycling company EIS Waste Services has won a £300,000 contract to help Port of Aberdeen achieve its net zero ambitions.

The three-year contract will see EIS provide collection services across Port of Aberdeen’s estate, from visiting vessels to office facilities.

The port aims to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040 and the new contract will support the reduction of its emissions.

This is because the waste will be sent to EIS’ purpose-built transfer station facility at Checkbar on the outskirts of Aberdeen, near Cove, which is fully powered by renewable energy.

Its system of recycling and energy production allows a 100% diversion from landfill solution.

Neil Sharp, EIS Waste Services managing director, said: “This partnership with Port of Aberdeen marks a significant milestone for us, emphasising our commitment to a sustainable future.

“Through the delivery of our comprehensive waste management and recycling services, we aim to support Port of Aberdeen in its journey towards net zero.”

Carbon reduction aims

EIS, which has 108 staff, has recently taken on two additional drivers to meet the demands of the contract.

The company, which was founded in 1974, is currently trialling a fully electric Volvo skip truck as part of its carbon reduction plans in a move EIS claims to be the first of its kind in Aberdeen.

Belle Sierina, Port of Aberdeen environmental manager, said: “Effective waste management and recycling is an important strand of our net zero strategy.

“We look forward to working with EIS Waste Services and identifying opportunities to enhance our environmental and sustainability activities.”

EIS works with clients across energy, commercial, education, healthcare, retail, leisure and construction sectors. The firm also provides domestic skip hire.

Last year Port of Aberdeen became the first port in the UK to commit to net-zero operations by 2040.

Unlike other ports, its carbon-busting efforts – backed by a 10-year £55m investment – cover emissions from visiting ships.