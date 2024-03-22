King’s neighbour welcomes 49,000 visitors for whisky experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s neighbour welcomes 49,000 visitors for whisky experience

Royal Lochnagar Distillery helped owner Diageo notch up a million brand home visits last year.

By Keith Findlay
King Charles, then the Duke of Rothesay, visited Royal Lochnagar in 2018.
King Charles, then the Duke of Rothesay, visited Royal Lochnagar in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

One of the King’s nearest neighbours at Balmoral on Royal Deeside welcomed more than 49,000 whisky tourism visitors during 2023.

The high turnout at Royal Lochnagar Distillery contributed to global drink giant Diageo notching up a million visits to its brand home experiences last year.

Royal Lochnagar offers visitors a variety of tour and tasting experiences.

It is widely recognised for its Royal connections. In 2023 the distillery launched a King’s Birthday Edition 45-year-old single malt in honour of its famous neighbour.

Royal Lochnagar Distillery, near Balmoral.
Royal Lochnagar Distillery, near Balmoral. Image: Diageo

Diageo regional brand home manager Laura Sharp said: “Scotch whisky is well-established as Scotland’s leading export to the world.

“Every bottle is an invitation to visit Scotland and experience its amazing culture, heritage and environment first hand.”

She added: “Scotch whisky tourism creates opportunities all across Scotland, from our capital city to the communities of the highlands and islands, where many of our distilleries are located.”

£185m whisky tourism investment

Diageo has invested about £185 million in its Scotch whisky visitor experiences to date.

According to the most recent industry figures, more than two million people visited Scotch whisky visitor experiences in 2022.

Royal Lochnagar whisky casks.
Royal Lochnagar whisky casks.

Royal Lochnagar Distillery is about a mile from Balmoral Castle.

Originally called just Lochnagar, after the nearby Lochnagar mountain, it was renamed after a royal visit in 1848.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert dropped in at the invitation of distillery founder John Begg.

Their visit is believed to be the world’s first whisky distillery tour.

Queen Victoria
Was Queen Victoria the world's first whisky tourist? Image: PA

According to Scotchwhisky.com, the Queen, her consort and their three eldest children “all took a dram of Begg’s make”.

The Queen would go on to favour mixing her whisky with claret, the website says, adding: “A few weeks later Albert awarded a royal warrant to the distillery.”

King Charles, then the Duke of Rothesay, enjoys a wee dram at Royal Lochnagar in 2018.
King Charles, then the Duke of Rothesay, enjoys a wee dram at Royal Lochnagar in 2018. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The current monarch visited the distillery in 2018, 140 years after his great-great-great grandmother.

Royal Lochnagar is among the smallest distilleries in Scotland. It produces its own single malt and also whisky for  well-known blends such as Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Dimple.

Read more: Whisky in spotlight as big tourism conference starts in Aberdeen

