Take a peek at Scotland’s newest whisky distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Take a peek at Scotland’s newest whisky distillery

Diageo says Port Ellen on Islay will be a 'trailblazing light' for the industry's future.

By Keith Findlay
Port Ellen Distillery on Islay.
Port Ellen Distillery on Islay. Image: Diageo

Scotland’s newest whisky distillery, Port Ellen, on Islay, officially opened its doors today.

It is the result of a multi-million-pound investment by drink giant Diageo.

And it is the final piece of the jigsaw in a £185m spend by the company to boost whisky output and visitor revenue.

Part of the overall investment was used for reopening Brora Distillery, in Sutherland, one of more than 40 long-abandoned “ghost” whisky production sites around Scotland.

Cash has also been invested in Diageo’s Scotch whisky visitor “experiences”.

Port Ellen’s ‘trailblazing’ rebirth

Port Ellen was also a “ghost” distillery, having been mothballed in 1983. Its old single malts rapidly became collectors’ items.

Diageo unveiled plans to reopen it on the iconic whisky island more than six years ago.

Toasting the rebirth of “perhaps the most legendary of all the so-called ‘ghost’ distilleries”, the firm said it would be a “trailblazing light” for the industry’s future.

Port Ellen Distillery has reopened after more than 40 years.
Port Ellen Distillery has reopened after more than 40 years. Image: Diageo

Ewan Andrew, president of global supply chain and procurement, and chief sustainability officer, Diageo, described it as a “landmark moment” for Scotch whisky.

He added: “Port Ellen is rooted in the land and the people of Islay.

“It is a name that resonates around the world as a watchword for quality single malt Scotch whisky.”

Port Ellen will be defined as a distillery that will push boundaries.”

Aimee Morrison, master blender

Port Ellen still boasts a heritage of leading innovation and experimentation but can also be “a trailblazing new light in the firmament of the Scotch whisky universe”, Mr Andrew said.

Master blender Aimee Morrison said: “Port Ellen will be defined as a distillery that will push boundaries, with our on-site laboratory giving us the opportunity to delve into scientific research, offering us a deeper look into this Islay malt.

“We will better understand how the nuanced flavours from cask-to-cask shine in different ways; with the rolling smoke weaving its way through the heart of Port Ellen.”

Master blender Aimee Morrison.
Master blender Aimee Morrison. Image: Diageo

Ali McDonald was appointed manager for the site in 2022 and is now master distiller.

“Port Ellen holds a very special place in the hearts of passionate whisky aficionados,” Mr Macdonald said.

He added: “To see spirit flow off these stills once again is an incredible moment for the Islay community and wider whisky world. I’m excited to see what we can now create.”

Port Ellen master distiller Ali McDonald draws whisky from the cask.
Port Ellen master distiller Ali McDonald draws whisky from the cask. Image: Diageo

The modern new building features an unobstructed line of sight through the glass stillhouse to the coastline of Islay, and across the bay to Carraig Fhada lighthouse.

At its heart are two pairs of copper stills. The first of these, the Phoenix stills, are exact replicas of those used to make Port Ellen whisky last time around.

Diageo said the distillery’s two experimental stills would take the art and science of exploration to “levels of precision never before seen in Scotch whisky distillation”.

Two of Port Ellen's massive copper stills.
Two of Port Ellen’s massive copper stills. Image: Diageo

The distillery has its own laboratory and a full-time technician to analyse and catalogue the new experimental whiskies that are expected to emerge.

Diageo said Port Ellen would be “carbon neutral from the start”.

Every part of the distillation process will be optimised so that water and heat are both recycled, and all energy produced by a renewable-biofuel boiler.

Diageo's Ewan Andrew, Aimee Morrison and Ali McDonald celebrate the reopening of Port Ellen Distillery.
l-r Diageo’s Ewan Andrew, Aimee Morrison and Ali McDonald celebrate the reopening of Port Ellen Distillery. Image: Diageo

Meanwhile, Diageo has released a new whisky set, comprising 44-year-old Port Ellen Gemini, in twin crystal decanters to celebrate the reopening.

Visitor experiences at the reborn distillery range from a full-day private immersion for connoisseurs to shorter introductions to the production process.

Port Ellen will also open its doors on the first Saturday of every month for anyone on Islay to visit and witness the whisky being made again.

More from Business

Unilever helps lift FTSE 100 into the green (Unilever/PA)
Unilever helps lift FTSE 100 into the green ahead of new UK inflation data
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 9th January '16 Askernish, South Uist, Outer Hebrides, Western Isles, Tom Morris, Golf Course. Players tackle the formidable chalenges of the historic Askernish Golf Course at Askernish on South Uist which was designed and layed out by Tom Morris.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: The local organisations in the running
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Work APPROVED as former printing works on Elgin’s South Street could soon be given…
Five water firms have appeared in court for the first time over allegations of underreporting pollution incidents. (Rui Vieria/PA)
Five water firms in court over allegations of under-reporting pollution
Majestic is in talks to buy Vagabond Wines in a rescue deal (Majestic/PA)
Majestic in talks to buy wine bar group Vagabond in rescue deal
UK inflation is expected to have fallen to its lowest level for nearly two and a half years when official data for February is released (PA)
Inflation expected to fall to fresh low of over two years
Ted Baker employs around 975 people. (Mikael Buck/PA)
Close to 1,000 jobs at risk as Ted Baker set to call in administrators
Retailer Ted Baker ended a key partnership in January (Nick Ansell/PA)
Hundreds of jobs at risk as Ted Baker set to call in administrators
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hit back at Labour’s policies (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jeremy Hunt: Labour’s economic policy ‘black hole filled with platitudes’
Balgownie and Balgownie Rentals was based from Inverurie.
Balgownie agricultural machinery business goes into administration

Conversation