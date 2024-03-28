cHeRries Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2024, held in association with Mattioli Woods.

A total of 27 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.

This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 13, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

cHeRries 2024 judging process

Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.

Chief of business services at AGS Airports Roger Hunt is one of this year’s judges.

He said: “The day of judging always brings that great combination of hearing from both teams and individuals who are clearly so passionate about what they do.

“With the difficult task of choosing the final shortlist and winners from the HR talent on display.

“This year was no exception and it has once again seen a very high standard of submissions and presentations, setting us up perfectly for the ‘big night’ in June.”

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “This year’s finalists have been outstanding.

“We continue to celebrate the outstanding achievements of those in the fields of HR and organisational effectiveness in Scotland.

“Every one of our finalists should be proud of their achievements and celebrate everything they have accomplished.

“We look forward to joining them at the awards ceremony – good luck and congratulations to you all.”

cHeRries 2024 categories and finalists

This year, there are 27 individuals and businesses nominated across nine categories.

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Caledonia Housing Association (People Team)

Stork

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Sword IT Solutions

University of Strathclyde

Xodus Group

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

Katie Francis – ICR Integrity

Louise Doherty – Flotation Energy

Tracey Hart – Xodus Group

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

Kelly Innes – Club Almeida

Kim Cutts – Inoapps

Lisa MacKenzie – Worley

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by Brookson Legal

PBS (Training & Competency Team)

Wood (The Global Early Careers Team)

Xodus Group

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

Laura Craig – Spirit Energy

Irene Bruce – OEUK

Vicki Anderson – ALTAR Group

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Dylan Hall – Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland

Jesudunni Oladipo – Oceaneering

Kristi Strachan – Stork

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Aberdeenshire Council (HR Operations Team)

Involve HR

Mintra

PD&MS (HR and Contractor Liaison Team)

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co