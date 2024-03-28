cHeRries Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

A total of 27 individuals and businesses are nominated after a tough judging process.

By Alex Banks
The finalists for the cHeRries Awards 2024 have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
The finalists for the cHeRries Awards 2024 have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2024, held in association with Mattioli Woods.

A total of 27 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.

This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 13, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

cHeRries 2024 judging process

Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.

Chief of business services at AGS Airports Roger Hunt is one of this year’s judges.

He said: “The day of judging always brings that great combination of hearing from both teams and individuals who are clearly so passionate about what they do.

“With the difficult task of choosing the final shortlist and winners from the HR talent on display.

“This year was no exception and it has once again seen a very high standard of submissions and presentations, setting us up perfectly for the ‘big night’ in June.”

Host Jackie Bird with the cHeRries winners last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “This year’s finalists have been outstanding.

“We continue to celebrate the outstanding achievements of those in the fields of HR and organisational effectiveness in Scotland.

“Every one of our finalists should be proud of their achievements and celebrate everything they have accomplished.

“We look forward to joining them at the awards ceremony – good luck and congratulations to you all.”

cHeRries 2024 categories and finalists

This year, there are 27 individuals and businesses nominated across nine categories.

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

  • Caledonia Housing Association (People Team)
  • Stork

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

  • Sword IT Solutions
  • University of Strathclyde
  • Xodus Group

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

  • Katie Francis – ICR Integrity
  • Louise Doherty – Flotation Energy
  • Tracey Hart – Xodus Group

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

  • Kelly Innes – Club Almeida
  • Kim Cutts – Inoapps
  • Lisa MacKenzie – Worley

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by Brookson Legal

  • PBS (Training & Competency Team)
  • Wood (The Global Early Careers Team)
  • Xodus Group
Last year’s cHeRries Awards were full of celebrations. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

  • Laura Craig – Spirit Energy
  • Irene Bruce – OEUK
  • Vicki Anderson – ALTAR Group

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

  • Dylan Hall – Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland
  • Jesudunni Oladipo – Oceaneering
  • Kristi Strachan – Stork

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

  • Aberdeenshire Council (HR Operations Team)
  • Involve HR
  • Mintra
  • PD&MS (HR and Contractor Liaison Team)

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

  • Aker Solutions (Wellbeing Champions)
  • PBS
  • W M Donald

