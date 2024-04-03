Orkney gin company sees surge in sales after appearing on TV chef James Martin’s show

An award-winning Orkney business has seen a surge in sales after appearing on TV.

The Orkney Gin Company is run by husband-and-wife team Gary and Andrea Watt.

Some of its products were shown on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, which showcases recipes and products to a range of celebrity guests.

The award-winning business enjoyed a 300% boost in visitors to its website, as well as

a 140% increase in mailing list subscribers.

James Martin encounter at country living fair

Co-owner and distiller Gary said he couldn’t believe it when the business was approached by James Martin two years ago at a country living fair.

The Orkney Gin Company’s Aatta gin, Christmas Old Tom gin and Orkney Akvavit all featured on James Martin’s programme six months ago.

Gary said: “We are a small-scale family business at heart, so were very proud that someone with James’ profile liked our gin so much.

“We’re passionate about our Orcadian roots and about gin.

“So we knew we were capable of creating something amazing when we first approached Business Gateway for help to set-up.

“We truly thought our business would remain a local one, but we’ve enjoyed steady demand over the years, which snowballed after we won our first World Gin Award.”

The Orkney Gin Company distils spirits including gin, vodka and Scotland’s first akvavit.

The TV appearance has also secured additional trade customers for the business, as well as growing its website subscribers and social media following.

While wholesalers make up the majority of its customer base, products are also sold by outlets including John Lewis and Amazon.

What does the future hold for Orkney Gin Company?

Gary and Andrea, who secured their operating licence in 2015 , are now turning their attention towards securing larger premises.

With the overall goal of opening their own visitor centre, a new facility would also allow the business to keep up with product demand.

Gary said the company would seek further advice from Business Gateway with its next steps, after the organisation helped the firm to secure its first premises.

He added: “We would love to open up a visitor centre in Orkney, and will certainly be reaching out to Business Gateway for advice on this next step in our journey.

“They’ve already signposted us to various Covid bounce-back funding schemes, which have been so helpful for keeping our operations afloat.

“Business Gateway has been a great support to our business operations over the years, so I’ve no doubt their continued support will be valuable as we enter this next chapter.”

Business Gateway manager Wendy Pickles said: “The team at Orkney Gin has gone from strength to strength since they first launched their craft gin business.

“It’s fantastic to see their delicious range of spirits get the recognition they deserve.

“The team are passionate about their products and the beautiful Orkney islands which they proudly represent.”

The Orkney Gin Company team hand-picks its base botanicals before distilling the spirits slowly up to eight times. They then hand-fill and cork bottles, which are designed in-house to reflect Orkney’s history and folklore.