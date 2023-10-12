£7.5m Inverness distillery on track for 50,000 visitors a year

An Inverness distillery has been hailed for its role in the city’s rejuvenation and is on track to welcome 50,000 visitors per year.

Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery opened its visitor experience in June and is the city’s first distillery in 130 years.

The £7.5 million facility opened for production of Highland whisky and craft beer in February.

It is powered by the waters of the River Ness and has provided around 20 local jobs so far.

Sky is the limit for distillery owners

Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria own Uile-bheist Distillery and have been encouraged by the footfall. In August, the firm took in 3,000 visitors.

Victoria said: “We have opened at a challenging time and effectively in mid-season. But we believe in the product we have delivered.

“We are the first ticketed type visitor experience in Inverness but we hope to see Inverness becoming a cultural hub.

“Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to the wider area but with what’s happening they could also be staying longer in Inverness.

“We are beginning to see the emergence of a city economy and we are really proud to be a part of that.”

The couple want to introduce a second phase of the project. It aims to increase retail and tour space with plans for an on-site restaurant.

Phase two is also projected to double the visitors to 100,000 per year.

Uile-bheist Distillery can propel Inverness into ‘must-stay destination’

Michael Golding is the chief executive officer of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA).

He believes the distillery can help propel the transformation of the Highland capital into a “must-stay destination”.

He said: “Uile-bheist is perfectly positioned, both geographically and in terms of a unique experience, to be a major part of that change. It is a very exciting project.”

He said Inverness is fixing its issues after earning a reputation as a short-break city.

£20m worth of UK Government Levelling Up projects is coming to the city, including the redevelopment of Northern Meeting Park.

Michael added: “We probably don’t have enough year-round, non-weather reliant attractions to encourage people to stay longer and extend the seasonality. Thankfully that is changing.

“You have the Levelling Up projects and then the coming of the Castle in 2025, which will be an amazing visitor attraction.”