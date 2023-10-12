£7.5m Inverness distillery on track for 50,000 visitors a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

£7.5m Inverness distillery on track for 50,000 visitors a year

The owners of the city's first distillery in 130 years are planning a second phase to add more features.

By Alex Banks
The distillery is owned by Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria. Image: Heartland Media
The distillery is owned by Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria. Image: Heartland Media

An Inverness distillery has been hailed for its role in the city’s rejuvenation and is on track to welcome 50,000 visitors per year.

Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery opened its visitor experience in June and is the city’s first distillery in 130 years.

The £7.5 million facility opened for production of Highland whisky and craft beer in February.

It is powered by the waters of the River Ness and has provided around 20 local jobs so far.

Sky is the limit for distillery owners

Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria own Uile-bheist Distillery and have been encouraged by the footfall. In August, the firm took in 3,000 visitors.

Victoria said: “We have opened at a challenging time and effectively in mid-season. But we believe in the product we have delivered.

“We are the first ticketed type visitor experience in Inverness but we hope to see Inverness becoming a cultural hub.

Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria opened the distillery to the public in June. Image: Heartland Media

“Hundreds of thousands of visitors come to the wider area but with what’s happening they could also be staying longer in Inverness.

“We are beginning to see the emergence of a city economy and we are really proud to be a part of that.”

The couple want to introduce a second phase of the project. It aims to increase retail and tour space with plans for an on-site restaurant.

Phase two is also projected to double the visitors to 100,000 per year.

Uile-bheist Distillery can propel Inverness into ‘must-stay destination’

Michael Golding is the chief executive officer of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA).

He believes the distillery can help propel the transformation of the Highland capital into a “must-stay destination”.

He said: “Uile-bheist is perfectly positioned, both geographically and in terms of a unique experience, to be a major part of that change. It is a very exciting project.”

Uile-Bheist Distillery has received praise for attracting footfall into the city. Image: Heartland Media

He said Inverness is fixing its issues after earning a reputation as a short-break city.

£20m worth of UK Government Levelling Up projects is coming to the city, including the redevelopment of Northern Meeting Park.

Michael added: “We probably don’t have enough year-round, non-weather reliant attractions to encourage people to stay longer and extend the seasonality. Thankfully that is changing.

“You have the Levelling Up projects and then the coming of the Castle in 2025, which will be an amazing visitor attraction.”

More from Business

Dan Simpson working out in the gym. Image: Dan Simpson
Aberdeen oil worker launches fitness firm for people who work offshore
Farmers have reported varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.
Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023
NatWest worked with Mastercard to automatically register its customers for the Click to Pay service (Alamy/PA)
NatWest initiative could save hassle for some shoppers at online checkouts
Ikea has promised to pass on savings to customers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ikea promises to cut furniture prices as costs start to ease
Sales at Boots were lifted by strong demand for skincare and beauty products (Mike Egerton/PA)
Skincare demand helps drive jump in sales at Boots
The Church of England has invested £30 million to achieve its 2030 net-zero target (Alamy/PA)
Church of England invests £30 million to reach net zero by 2030
Disposable and broken earbuds are among the small electrical items thrown away (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half a billion small electricals thrown away in last year – study
The CMA will consider sustainability agreements from the fashion sector (Alamy/PA)
CMA offers guidance to help firms meet green goals without breaking law
Hotel Chocolat plans to open 12 new stores in the next year (PA)
Hotel Chocolat ‘on front foot again’ amid strong sales at new UK shops
Calvin Smith uses a canoe to reach his animals. Pictures by Sandy McCook.
Farmer uses canoe to check livestock after flooding

Conversation