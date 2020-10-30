Royal Northern Spring Show falls victim to pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society has cancelled its flagship event.

The Royal Northern Spring Show will no longer go ahead, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The society said: “The Royal Northern Agricultural Society have had to take the difficult decision to cancel the Royal Northern Spring Show in February 2021 apart from the sale of pedigree bulls and exhibition cattle.

“This was a hard decision but our only option in these difficult times.”

It confirmed the next Spring Show will take place on March 2 2022.

Earlier this year the society was forced to postpone its summer educational event, Countryside Live, and cancel its annual awards lunch, which was due to take place next month.

Countryside Live will now take place at Mackie’s of Scotland, near Rothienorman, in May 2021.