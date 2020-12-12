Scottish breeders flocked to Carlisle for festive pedigree Texel sales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish breeders were out in force at a pair of festive pedigree Texel sales in Carlisle.

The Christmas Stars sale, comprising in-lamb Texel females from various flocks across the country, topped at 20,000gn for a gimmer from Boden & Davies Ltd’s Sportsmans flock in Cheshire.

A full sister to the 100,000gn Sportsmans Batman, she is by the 40,000gn Garngour Alabama, and sold to Insch breeders Neil and Stuart Barclay for their Harestone flock.

She sold in-lamb with twins to the 65,000gn Garngour Craftsman – the sire of the world record priced Sportsmans Double Diamond, which sold for 350,000gn earlier this year.

In all, Boden & Davies averaged £5,086.67 for nine gimmers.

Next best at 18,000gn, selling to Boden & Davies, was an in-lamb gimmer, by the 11,000gn Plasucha All Star, from the Campbell family’s Cowal flock at Drimsynie Estate, Lochgoilhead, Argyll.

She sold in-lamb to the 65,000gn Hexel Django.

The Cowal flock averaged £4,948.13 for eight sold.

Aberdeenshire breeder Graham Morrison, who runs the Deveronvale flock at Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill, topped at 7,000gn.

His best, selling to Northern Ireland breeder Gary Beacom for his Lakeview flock, was a Deveronvale Aftershock daughter in-lamb to Milnbank Dance Monkey.

In all, Deveronvale’s 11 entries averaged £1,407.95.

Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock, based at Errol, topped at 6,000gn and averaged £2,295 for 14 gimmers.

His sale topper, selling to Suffolk breeder Stephen Cobbald, was a Sportsmans Unbeatable daughter in-lamb with twins to Sportsmans Cannonball. Turriff breeder Robbie Wilson, who runs the Milnbank flock at North Dorlaithers, topped at 5,500gn for a daughter of the 22,000gn Cowal Bucking Bronco. In-lamb with twins by Teiglum Dancing Brave, she sold to Messrs Evans, Hope Valley, Shropshire.

Milnbank averaged £2,808.75 for eight gimmers.

Thereafter, Huntly breeder Jim Innes, who runs the Strathbogie flock at Dunscroft Farm, topped at 5,000gn and averaged £2,142 for 10 gimmers.

The sale topper, selling to Messrs Evans, Hope Valley, was a Strathbogie Benchmark daughter in-lamb to Knap Don Diablo.

Meanwhile, the Friday Night Lights sale of in-lamb Texel females topped at 6,000gn for a Strathbogie Best Jet daughter from Northern Irish breeder James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan flock.

She sold, in-lamb to Hexel Diamond Joe, to the Teward family in Darlington, North Yorkshire.

The Ballygroogan flock averaged £2,625 for five gimmers.

Next best at 4,800gn was an entry from Jemma Green’s Corskie flock at Garmouth, Fochabers.

A daughter of Cowal Bucking Bronco, she sold in-lamb to the 9,000gn Holylee Acrobat to a trio of Northern Ireland breeders.

In total, Corskie averaged £1,932 for five gimmers.

Perthshire breeder Thomas Muirhead, who runs the Orchilmore flock near Blair Atholl, topped at 2,600gn and averaged £1,916.25 for four sold. His sale topper, selling to Northern Ireland, was in-lamb to Sportsmans Deal Breaker.

Lastly, Dunfermline breeders Robin and Caroline Orr topped at 1,000gn and averaged £840 for three gimmers sold.