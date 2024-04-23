NFUS calls on Scottish Government to support farmers after horrendous spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

NFUS calls on Scottish Government to support farmers after horrendous spring

The union's letter sets out a number of short and medium term asks including a grant scheme for those affected.

By Katrina Macarthur
The weather has severely impacted many of Scotland's farmers and crofters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The weather has severely impacted many of Scotland's farmers and crofters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

NFU Scotland has written to the Scottish Government calling for a number of short and medium term to support the industry on the back of one of the most challenging springs on record.

The letter points out that the usual spring work has been extremely challenging for farmers and crofters.

Lambing and calving have been extremely difficult and losses, late turnout and additional feeding requirements have resulted in significant financial and emotional pressures.

NFUS makes plea for grant scheme support to those affected

Cereals and oilseeds businesses have been unable to get spring sown crops established, with some only beginning to make progress this week.

Meanwhile, winter sown crops have struggled so badly in some locations that they have been written off and will need ripped out or re-sown.

Winter crops have been come waterlogged and will have to be ripped out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Other routine but highly time-dependent tasks such as fertiliser and plant protection product applications have not been completed.

This will result in yield and financial losses come harvest time creating further physical and financial pressures.

In the short term, NFUS is asking for:

  • A temporary suspension of all farm-based inspection requirements
  • A pragmatic approach to enforcement of environmental regulations, including elements of the Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAEC), the Diffuse Pollution General Binding Rules (GBRs) and the requirements of Nitrate Vulnerable Zone (NVZs) Action Plans.
  • A temporary derogation from Ecological Focus Area (EFA) Fallow requirements under Greening rules.
  • An immediate review of the The Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011 (the ‘CARs’) to allow proactive water course management to protecting agricultural land from flooding risks.
    The creation of beaver ‘exclusion zones’ on very productive agricultural land protected by floodbanks.

In the medium term, the union is asking for:

  • The return of £46 million of still outstanding uncommitted funds to the Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) portfolio.
  • Of which, £40 million be returned as resource via a top up to Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening payments – equating to a pro rata top up of approximately 9.5% which could be delivered as part of the BPS 2024 payments schedule.
  • The remaining £6 million to be spent as capital through a grant scheme open to all agricultural businesses to build resilience to weather extremes.

