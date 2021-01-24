JCB adds extra power on new Loadalls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

JCB is offering its unique DualTech variable transmission (VT) technology in more models in its range of Loadall telescopic handlers.

The machinery giant said the VT, which combines hydrostatic drive for low speeds and powershift mechanical direct drive at faster speeds, is no longer reserved to Series III Loadalls.

It will now be available for specified AGRI Super versions and the smallest full-size Loadall for the first time.

“DualTech VT has been immensely successful and popular in our top-spec agricultural Loadall and now we are making it more accessible to a wider range of farm businesses by adding it to the AGRI Super equipment package and to our 3.2 tonne, six-metre 532-60 introduced in early 2020,” said JCB Agriculture’s managing director John Smith.

“User experience and data from our LiveLink telematics system has confirmed our view that this uniquely versatile and capable transmission increases productivity and improves fuel efficiency.

“It’s also a pleasure to use and really does offer the ‘best of both worlds’ characteristics of hydrostatic and powershift drive.”

He said JCB had also made changes to its Loadall range, with more models featuring more powerful Euro Stage V emissions-compliant engines and changes to the power output of some models.

In AGRI models, the engine has unchanged ratings of 109hp and 516Nm torque; for AGRI Super versions, there is an extra 5hp at 130hp along with 550Nm of torque; and for AGRI Xtra models the engine also has a 7% increase in peak torque at 600Nm.

“These proven engines have been equipped to meet the latest exceptionally stringent EU particulate matter and NOx levels while eliminating exhaust gas recirculation and the variable geometry turbocharger, which has been replaced by a simpler, electronically-controlled wastegate turbo,” added Mr Smith.

“Performance characteristics and service requirements have been maintained and the advanced exhaust treatment technology still fits neatly beneath the engine cover – with the exhaust end pipe now replaced by streamlined vent, making the Loadall’s class-leading rear three-quarters visibility even slightly better than before.”