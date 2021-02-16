UK horticulture growers vote to abolish levy for AHDB

Something went wrong - please try again later.

UK horticulture producers have voted to abolish the statutory Agriculture and Horticulture Board (AHDB) levy.

The turnout of eligible voters was 69%, with 61% voting against the continuation of the levy, and 39% supporting the status quo.

The result has been passed to UK ministers and the devolved administrations to decide what happens next.

AHDB chairman Nicholas Saphir said: “The voting information reported by UK Engage shows different sentiment across different crop sectors and size of business. It is really a very complex picture.”

UK Farming Minister Victoria Prentis said: “We will now take these results and scrutinise them closely before making a decision on the future of the horticulture levy in due course.”

The ballot outturn report by UK Engage, the independent company which ran the ballot, is online here.