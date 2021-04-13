Deadline looms for Black Isle Show bursary scheme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Black Isle Farmers’ Society has issued a final plea for applications for its bursary scheme.

The scheme, which provides support for young people aged 16-26 to study and gain agricultural qualifications, closes for applications at 6pm on April 15.

It is open to those who live, study or work in the Highlands and Islands or have strong connections to the area.

“Our bursary scheme has been running successfully for several years, and it’s that time of year again when we are looking for applications,” said society president Freida Mckenzie.

“Examples of the types of areas that the bursary may be applicable to are agriculture, animal science, land management and rural environment to name but a few.”

Details are online at blackisleshow.com