New Scottish Agricultural Export Hub launched

The Scottish Agricultural Export Hub has launched to help create new export opportunities for growers.

The hub, which has received funding from the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s recovery plan, will be delivered by farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) and farm co-ops body SAOS.

It will work to develop new export opportunities for Scottish agricultural produce for the benefit of primary producers, as well as working to expand existing export markets.

NFUS and SAOS said the hub’s focus will be on the potatoes, cereals, fruit and vegetable sectors, with a view to expanding market horizons and connections more directly for primary producers and seeking out markets which offer a higher return.

The hub will be led by Patrick Hughes, who is the former head of potato export development at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and former head of Seafood Scotland.

“I am delighted to be involved in this project to support capability building activities within the supply chain to realise export opportunities and to manage the relationships within the identified export supply chains,” said Mr Hughes.

“There is clear potential to build upon the existing platform in the potato sector and explore the exciting opportunities for cereals, fruit and vegetables.”

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker welcomed the launch of the hub and said it would help farmers and crofters realise some of the export opportunities available to them.

He said: “UK and Scottish Governments have put a lot of resources into opening market access and export promotion – we want to see some of the benefit of these activities coming back to farmers.

“Creating diversity, where farmers can sell their products into different and new markets can only help in sustaining Scottish farms and supporting profitable production.”