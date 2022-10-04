‘Porktober’ to offer boost to Scottish pig producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Porktober’ to offer boost to Scottish pig producers

By Struan Nimmo
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland’s butchers will promote pork to help out a beleaguered industry.


Scotland’s beleaguered pig producers are being given a boost by the country’s independent butchers in a brand new “Porktober” initiative.

Throughout the month Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) from Shetland to the Borders will be promoting the nutritional and economic value of pork in a “buy Scottish” drive in support of local producers.

The inability to move animals from farm to processing during Covid and the influx of foreign imports has left many of Scotland’s 60-plus professional producers struggling.

With local independent butchers being a key outlet for home-produced pork, Scottish Craft Butchers hope a targeted initiative will provide a much-needed shot in the arm for the industry.

SCB president Tom Courts said it was “essential” to support Scotland’s pig producers following what has proven a “devastating” time for many.

“Pork is a mainstay of a butcher’s sales,” he said, “and local independent outlets supply locally-sourced Scottish pork to their customers in a wealth of products from sausages and bacon to chops and ribs.

“Throughout Porktober, around 400 independent butchers the length and breadth of Scotland will be turning the spotlight on this great Scottish staple and highlighting the versatility, nutritional value and cost effectiveness of home-produced pork.

“Hopefully, customers will get behind this initiative and throw a lifeline to the country’s pig farmers.”

‘Scottish producers are being pushed out of the marketplace’

Andy McGowan, CEO of Scottish Pig Producers, welcomed the Porktober campaign to help combat what he described as “the worst conditions in a generation” in the industry.

“We experienced a ‘perfect storm’ during Covid with our inability to move stock off the farms and our export streams devastated,” he said.

“This was then compounded with sales prices hitting rock bottom and the rising cost of producing prime pork as gas and electricity costs soared.

We’re urging customers to buy Scottish pork rather than imported alternatives…”

“Consumption of pork throughout, however, has not declined but Scottish producers are being pushed out of the marketplace.

“We’re urging customers to buy Scottish pork rather than imported alternatives and this drive by Scottish Craft Butchers will help keep locally produced pork in the public eye.

“It’s a brilliant initiative and we’re hugely grateful to local independent butchers everywhere for getting behind us.”

Mr McGowan said Scotland produces more pork than lamb but stressed many farmers were now at breaking point.

“It’s a highly competitive market and local independent butchers are our shop window for what is nutritious and great value meat,” he added.

“Scotland’s pig farmers are in a sticky spot right now and it’s great to see local butchers and consumers supporting us in a bid to protect one of our great food industries.”

Editor's Picks