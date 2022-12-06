Trust says Agriculture Bill fails rare breeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trust says Agriculture Bill fails rare breeds

By Struan Nimmo
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Rare Breeds Survival Trust says the Agriculture bill fail to recognise the benefits of native breeds. Image: FLPA/ Shutterstock
The Rare Breeds Survival Trust says the Agriculture bill fail to recognise the benefits of native breeds. Image: FLPA/ Shutterstock

Scotland is on course to miss out on the full economic and environmental potential of native livestock breeds due to key omissions in the proposals for the new Agriculture Bill, says the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

In its response to the Scottish Government’s consultation on proposals for the new Bill, RBST highlighted the lack of recognition of the crucial benefits delivered by native breeds.

RBST highlighted three areas in particular where the proposals fail to recognise the benefits of native breeds:

• Lack of investment in Scotland’s local abattoir network – the vital local abattoir network is in decline and one of the biggest challenges for sustainable native livestock farmers is finding an abattoir which accepts small numbers of non-standard animals;

• Omitting gene banking for rare livestock – the proposals provide support for plant genetic resources but not those for livestock which can also help ensure future genetic diversity, support current conservation and act as an insurance policy against extinction;

• Overlooking kept animals in the protection and restoration of biodiversity – conservation of the UK’s rare native breeds of livestock is crucial for biodiversity within species. Native livestock breeds are part of Scotland’s biodiversity in the same way as their wild counterparts.

‘Agriculture Bill proposals omit key policies to help increase the use of native livestock’

RBST chief executive Christopher Price said: “Native breeds of livestock should be at the heart of future farming and land management in Scotland.

“Breeds like Shetland and native Aberdeen Angus cattle have been bred for these landscapes and are ideally suited to modern systems where food production and environmental sustainability go hand in hand.

“Primitive sheep breeds such as the Soay and Boreray breeds are low input and their premium produce is high quality, high welfare, and culturally important as part of Brand Scotland.

“Yet the Agriculture Bill proposals omit key policies to help increase the use of native livestock in Scottish farming and land management.

RBST chief executive Christopher Price. Image: RBST

“The overall direction of the Bill is positive but without greater recognition of the role native breeds should play, we risk missing out on their full economic and environmental potential.”

Mr Price added: “The Scottish Government has a major opportunity in the new Agriculture Bill to open up the unique and wide-ranging benefits of native livestock breeds for Scotland’s environment and economy.

“We will continue to make the case for changes that recognise the importance of biodiversity within livestock species, commit to investing in the local abattoir network, and support gene banking for rare native livestock breeds.”

