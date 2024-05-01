Breeding cattle outfits meet similar trade on the year at Thainstone

Despite an incredibly difficult spring and cattle unable to be turned out to grass, the first breeding cattle sale at Thainstone met a similar trade to last year’s strong values.

ANM held its annual show and sale of heifers with calves, alongside a sale of multi-breed pedigree bulls, bulling heifers and cows with calves at foot.

From the offering, 181 heifers with calves averaged £3,129, which is back just £8.27 on the year for 15 more sold.

John Angus, head of livestock at ANM Group said top lots were easily sold but generally the show of outfits wasn’t as strong as usual.

“The weather didn’t really impact today’s trade, with grass now starting to appear but we do need more heat to boost growth,” said Mr Angus.

“Demand was there for commercial breeding cattle but the quantity isn’t there with less breeding around to buy.

“Producers only have a short window to buy these outfits and it’s likely that there won’t be as many breeding cattle forward after this month.”

Mr Angus said the firm’s second annual sale of breeding cattle on Wednesday May 8 would attract in the region of 300 head including top lots from annual consignors, followed by another sale in a fortnight’s time.

Securing the overall honours in the pre-sale show sponsored by East Coast Viners and judged by Colin Stuart, Belnoe, Glenlivet, was a Limousin heifer and calf outfit from George Howie, West Knock, Mintlaw.

Selling with her bull calf at foot by the 27,000gns Allanfauld Nemesis, she sold for the top price of £4,900 to the Moir brothers, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Reserve overall went to a Limousin heifer and heifer calf outfit from Alistair Prentice, The Bungalow, New Noth, Gartly.

She made £3,150 to the judge Mr Stuart.

Bulling heifers met a “fantastic demand” and sold to a top of £2,280 for a pair of 19-month-old Simmentals from the Sutherland brothers, Connachie, Kellas.

Only six of the 22 pedigree bulls forward sold to new homes, with buyers present looking for proven and older stock bulls.

Leading the trade at 6,000gns was September 2021-born Charolais bull Glenernan Saturn, from the Milne family, Ernan, Waterside, Strathdon.

By Davally Illusion, out of an Elgin Jagger dam, he sold to C and G Thomson, Upper Tillenhilt, Midmar, Inverurie.

Next best at 5,200gns was a Simmental from Gerald and Morag Smith’s Drumsleed Nathan 22 from Drumsleed, Fordoun, Laurencekirk.

He is an October 2022-born son of Midhope Ian 17, out of a Kilbride Farm Benone 10 dam.

A Charolais from Jock Wilson’s Kinclune herd at Glenkindie, Alford, sold for 5,000gns to G and K Gauld, Backley, Pitcaple, Inverurie.

This was Kinclune Topside, an April 2022-born son of Harestone Nighthawk, out of a Goldies Ivan dam.

A Limousin named Murrays Troy from Ian Murray, Doonby, Glassel, Banchory, sold for 4,500gns to Alexander Farms, Clunycrichton, Banchory.

This April 2022-born bull is by Claragh Neymar, out of Murrays May.

Willie Brown, Hilton of Culsh, paid 4,000gns for September 2019-born Goldies Politician from George Howie, West Knock, Mintlaw.

He is by Goldies Juggler.

Top price across all breeding bulls on the day was £6,500 for a three-year-old Charolais bull from John and Keith Morrison, Fairburn, Longmanhill, Banff.

PRIZE LIST

Simmental sired heifer with male calf – 1, Ardhuncart Farms Ardhuncart Kildrummy £3,500; 2, I & M Keith Auchtygall Peterhead £3,950; 3, Ardhuncart Farms £3,650.

Simmental sired heifer with female calf – 1, C & G Gordon Lost Farm Strathdon £3,750; 2, Prentice The Bungalow New Noth Gartly £3,500; 3, Ardhuncart Farms £3,700.

Limousin sired heifer with male calf – 1, West Knock Farm West Knock Mintlaw, unsold; 2, A Prentice £3,350; 3, WJ Morrison & Son Fairburn Longmanhill £2,800.

Limousin sired heifer with female calf – 1, A Prentice £3,150; 2, WJ Morrison & Son £3,500; 3, West Knock Farm £3,450.

AOB sired heifer with male calf – 1, A Prentice (BSHX) £3,450; 2, I & M Keith Auchtygall Peterhead (BSHX) £3,500; 3, W J Morrison & Son (BSHX) £3,450.

AOB sired heifer with heifer calf – 1, C & G Gordon (BSHX) £3,750; 2, A Prentice (BSHX) £3,450; 3, I & M Keith (BSHX) £3,500.

BRB sired heifer with male calf – 1, P J & I Stuart Ledmacoy Strathdon £2,950; 2, WJ Morrison & Son £3,050.

BRB sired heifer with female calf – 1, C & G Gordon £3,100; 2, WJ Morrison & Son £2,750.