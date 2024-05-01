Breeding cattle outfits meet similar trade on the year at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Breeding cattle outfits meet similar trade on the year at Thainstone

The sale saw 181 heifers with calves average £3,129, back just £8.27 on the year for 15 more sold.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall honours in the pre-sale show went to George Howie, left, pictured with Steven Eddie of sponsors East Coast Viners.
Despite an incredibly difficult spring and cattle unable to be turned out to grass, the first breeding cattle sale at Thainstone met a similar trade to last year’s strong values.

ANM held its annual show and sale of heifers with calves, alongside a sale of multi-breed pedigree bulls, bulling heifers and cows with calves at foot.

From the offering, 181 heifers with calves averaged £3,129, which is back just £8.27 on the year for 15 more sold.

John Angus, head of livestock at ANM Group said top lots were easily sold but generally the show of outfits wasn’t as strong as usual.

“The weather didn’t really impact today’s trade, with grass now starting to appear but we do need more heat to boost growth,” said Mr Angus.

“Demand was there for commercial breeding cattle but the quantity isn’t there with less breeding around to buy.

“Producers only have a short window to buy these outfits and it’s likely that there won’t be as many breeding cattle forward after this month.”

Reserve overall winner Alistair Prentice pictured with Steven Eddie.

Mr Angus said the firm’s second annual sale of breeding cattle on Wednesday May 8 would attract in the region of 300 head including top lots from annual consignors, followed by another sale in a fortnight’s time.

Securing the overall honours in the pre-sale show sponsored by East Coast Viners and judged by Colin Stuart, Belnoe, Glenlivet, was a Limousin heifer and calf outfit from George Howie, West Knock, Mintlaw.

Selling with her bull calf at foot by the 27,000gns Allanfauld Nemesis, she sold for the top price of £4,900 to the Moir brothers, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Reserve overall went to a Limousin heifer and heifer calf outfit from Alistair Prentice, The Bungalow, New Noth, Gartly.

She made £3,150 to the judge Mr Stuart.

Bulling heifers met a “fantastic demand” and sold to a top of £2,280 for a pair of 19-month-old Simmentals from the Sutherland brothers, Connachie, Kellas.

Bulling heifers from the Sutherlands at Connachie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Only six of the 22 pedigree bulls forward sold to new homes, with buyers present looking for proven and older stock bulls.

Leading the trade at 6,000gns was September 2021-born Charolais bull Glenernan Saturn, from the Milne family, Ernan, Waterside, Strathdon.

By Davally Illusion, out of an Elgin Jagger dam, he sold to C and G Thomson, Upper Tillenhilt, Midmar, Inverurie.

Next best at 5,200gns was a Simmental from Gerald and Morag Smith’s Drumsleed Nathan 22 from Drumsleed, Fordoun, Laurencekirk.

He is an October 2022-born son of Midhope Ian 17, out of a Kilbride Farm Benone 10 dam.

A Charolais from Jock Wilson’s Kinclune herd at Glenkindie, Alford, sold for 5,000gns to G and K Gauld, Backley, Pitcaple, Inverurie.

This was Kinclune Topside, an April 2022-born son of Harestone Nighthawk, out of a Goldies Ivan dam.

Robert Taylor parades a Charolais bull from the Auchincrieve herd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Limousin named Murrays Troy from Ian Murray, Doonby, Glassel, Banchory, sold for 4,500gns to Alexander Farms, Clunycrichton, Banchory.

This April 2022-born bull is by Claragh Neymar, out of Murrays May.

Willie Brown, Hilton of Culsh, paid 4,000gns for September 2019-born Goldies Politician from George Howie, West Knock, Mintlaw.

He is by Goldies Juggler.

Top price across all breeding bulls on the day was £6,500 for a three-year-old Charolais bull from John and Keith Morrison, Fairburn, Longmanhill, Banff.

PRIZE LIST

Simmental sired heifer with male calf – 1, Ardhuncart Farms Ardhuncart Kildrummy £3,500; 2, I & M Keith Auchtygall Peterhead £3,950; 3, Ardhuncart Farms £3,650.

Simmental sired heifer with female calf – 1, C & G Gordon Lost Farm Strathdon £3,750; 2, Prentice The Bungalow New Noth Gartly £3,500; 3, Ardhuncart Farms £3,700.

Limousin sired heifer with male calf – 1, West Knock Farm West Knock Mintlaw, unsold; 2, A Prentice £3,350; 3, WJ Morrison & Son Fairburn Longmanhill £2,800.

Limousin sired heifer with female calf – 1, A Prentice £3,150; 2, WJ Morrison & Son £3,500; 3, West Knock Farm £3,450.

AOB sired heifer with male calf – 1, A Prentice (BSHX) £3,450; 2, I & M Keith Auchtygall Peterhead (BSHX) £3,500; 3, W J Morrison & Son (BSHX) £3,450.

AOB sired heifer with heifer calf – 1, C & G Gordon (BSHX) £3,750; 2, A Prentice (BSHX) £3,450; 3,  I & M Keith (BSHX) £3,500.

BRB sired heifer with male calf – 1, P J & I Stuart Ledmacoy Strathdon £2,950; 2, WJ Morrison & Son  £3,050.

BRB sired heifer with female calf – 1, C & G Gordon £3,100; 2, WJ Morrison & Son £2,750.

