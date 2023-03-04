New centre record for Blackface female at Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New centre record for Blackface female at Dingwall

By Katrina Macarthur
March 4, 2023, 5:00 pm
Show winners from Ben Reive and Thomas Muirhead with judge Bobby Mackenzie.
Show winners from Ben Reive and Thomas Muirhead with judge Bobby Mackenzie.

Local shepherd Ben Reive stood champion at Dingwall and Highland Marts’ annual hill day sale of in-lamb Blackface and North Country Cheviot females.

A strong trade throughout for the 29 sold resulted in increased averages on the year and a new centre record of £1,800 for a Blackface female.

The judge, Bobby Mackenzie from Glebe of Deisher, Boat of Garten, awarded the champion ticket to Ben’s home-bred gimmer from his Glenbow flock near Fortrose.

This was a daughter of the £3,000 Midlock, scanned carrying a single to a £1,500 Dyke, which made £500 to Mr Mackenzie.

In reserve, was a one-crop ewe from first time consignor Thomas Muirhead of the Orchilmore flock, Blair Atholl.

She is by the £85,000 Emscleugh, carrying a single to a home-bred son of Blaze and sold to David Morrison of the Dalwyne flock from Ayrshire.

The Orchilmore flock topped at £1,200 and levelled at £1,000 for the four sold.

Mr Morrison also took home the top priced female at £1,800 from Billy McFarlane, Drumgrange, Ayrshire.

Setting a new centre record was a two-crop ewe by an £18,000 Dalchirla, scanned carrying twins to a £52,000 Dalblair.

An in-lamb Badger Face Cheviot from Welbeck Farms’ Ousdale flock from Caithness, scanned carrying a single to an Inkstack ram, made £1,300 to Murdo Macdonald, Achentoul Farm Cottage.

The firm also sold 3,310 sheep of all classes, with 2,089 lambs averaging £53.81 and topping at £113 for a Dorset from The Crossings, Caithness.

Store ewes and gimmers (844) averaged £48.73 and sold to £270 for a pair of Blackfaces from Balgowan, Laggan, while the 56 breeding ewes levelled at £164.25 to £380 for a pen of Cheviots from 185 Migdale, Bonar Bridge.

In-lamb ewes (154) sold to £150 for a pen of Cheviots from Nottingham Mains, Latheron and a pen of Herdwicks from Lower Farley Farm, Kilmorack.

The 116 rams and feeding sheep averaged £52.98 and peaked at £140 for a Texel ram from 69 North Shawbost, Isle of Lewis.

Lambs – Tex – The Crossings, £110 & £94; TexX – Kinnahaird, Contin, £96, Glentruim Farm, Inverness, £94, Drynie Farm, Dingwall, £94, Fearn Farm, Tain, £92 & £78, East Croft Roy, Inverness, £89, Skinnet, Halkirk, £87, £85 (Thrice), £80 & £77, Achnagairn, Kirkhill, £80, The Crossings, £79, Culligran, £77, East Kirk, Wick, £76, Lochbuie, Newtonmore, £76; Chev – Strathvaich Farms, £96, Ivy Cottage, Achentoul, £92, 177 Trantlemore, Halladale, £90, £82 & £78, Badanloch Estate, Sutherland, £86, 30 Big Sand, Gairloch, £77; SuffX – Culligran, £96 & £73 (Twice), The Crossings, £90 & £79, East Kirk, £90, Broombank, Tain, £71, Foxhole, Kiltarlity, £70, Bogburn Farm, Duncanston, £70; ZwbX – Inverhavon Croft, Newtonmore, £94, Drumancroy, Portmahomack, £78 & £65; BeltX – Drummond Farm, Evanton, £83 & £68; CharX – Skinnet, £80; Suff – 12 Loanickiem, Kiltarlity, £75; Mule – Gaich Farm, Dulnain Bridge, £74 & £70, Cawdor Estate, £72, The Crossings, £70; BF – Gaich Farms, £70, Bogburn Farm, £69, 8 Drynie Park, Muir of Ord, £66, Drynie Farm, £64. Ewes – Tex – Kinnahaird, £132; Suff – Clachan Farm, £125; Zwb – Invernahavon, Newtonmore, £110 & £85; TexX – Kinnahaird, £110, 5C Balnabeen, Conon Bridge, £105 & £88, Dell Farm, Farr £102 & £86; Dst – The Crossings, £104; Chev – 5C Balnabeen, £93, 177 Trantlemore, £86, 13 Cross Skigersta Road, Isle of Lewis, £84, Wester Fearn, Ardgay, £84, Inverbroom, £80; Mule – Tulloch Farm, Dingwall, £90, Dell Farm, £81;BF – Greenwood, Laggan, £90; Lly-– Cadbollmount, Fearn, £89. Breeding ewes – Chev – 185 Midgale, £360 & £300, 84 Tomich, £170 & £150, The Square, Inverinate, £125. In-lamb ewes – Chev – 1 Eyre, Isle of Skye, £140, Nottingham Mains, £120; Hdw – Lower Farley Farm, £150, £140, £120 (Thrice), £115 (x2), £110 & £100. Rams & feeding sheep – Chev ram – Badanloch Estate, £115 & £94, 4 Park, Barvas, £96, 177 Trantlemore, £88 & £81, 12 Bualnaluib, £86, 30 Big Sand, £80; SuffX ram – Drynie Farm, £110, Caberfeidh House, Leverburgh, £110; Char ram – Dunlichity Farm, Farr, £106; ABF ram – Fearn Farm, £95; KH Ram – The Crossings, £90; Zwb ram – 7 Ferrindonald, Sleat, £90; BF ram – 30 Big Sand, £84, Drynie Farm, £82; BeltX Wdr – 177 Trantlemore, £92; TexX Wdr – East Croft Roy, £80; Chev rig – 177 Trantlemore, £98

