New centre record for Blackface female at Dingwall

Local shepherd Ben Reive stood champion at Dingwall and Highland Marts’ annual hill day sale of in-lamb Blackface and North Country Cheviot females.

A strong trade throughout for the 29 sold resulted in increased averages on the year and a new centre record of £1,800 for a Blackface female.

The judge, Bobby Mackenzie from Glebe of Deisher, Boat of Garten, awarded the champion ticket to Ben’s home-bred gimmer from his Glenbow flock near Fortrose.

This was a daughter of the £3,000 Midlock, scanned carrying a single to a £1,500 Dyke, which made £500 to Mr Mackenzie.

In reserve, was a one-crop ewe from first time consignor Thomas Muirhead of the Orchilmore flock, Blair Atholl.

She is by the £85,000 Emscleugh, carrying a single to a home-bred son of Blaze and sold to David Morrison of the Dalwyne flock from Ayrshire.

The Orchilmore flock topped at £1,200 and levelled at £1,000 for the four sold.

Mr Morrison also took home the top priced female at £1,800 from Billy McFarlane, Drumgrange, Ayrshire.

Setting a new centre record was a two-crop ewe by an £18,000 Dalchirla, scanned carrying twins to a £52,000 Dalblair.

An in-lamb Badger Face Cheviot from Welbeck Farms’ Ousdale flock from Caithness, scanned carrying a single to an Inkstack ram, made £1,300 to Murdo Macdonald, Achentoul Farm Cottage.

The firm also sold 3,310 sheep of all classes, with 2,089 lambs averaging £53.81 and topping at £113 for a Dorset from The Crossings, Caithness.

Store ewes and gimmers (844) averaged £48.73 and sold to £270 for a pair of Blackfaces from Balgowan, Laggan, while the 56 breeding ewes levelled at £164.25 to £380 for a pen of Cheviots from 185 Migdale, Bonar Bridge.

In-lamb ewes (154) sold to £150 for a pen of Cheviots from Nottingham Mains, Latheron and a pen of Herdwicks from Lower Farley Farm, Kilmorack.

The 116 rams and feeding sheep averaged £52.98 and peaked at £140 for a Texel ram from 69 North Shawbost, Isle of Lewis.

